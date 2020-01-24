छत्तीसगढ़ : सीएम बघेल का भाजपा पर हमला, कहा- जो हिटलर ने कहा था वही मोदी-शाह कह रहे हैं

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता भूपेश बघेल ने भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की तुलना हिटलर से की है। गुरुवार को बघेल ने कहा, हिटलर ने अपने एक भाषण के दौरान कहा था कि मुझे जितनी चाहे गालियां दो मगर जर्मनी को गाली मत देना, आज मोटा भाई (अमित शाह) और छोटा भाई (नरेंद्र मोदी) भी उसी भाषा में बात कर रहे हैं और वही चीज कह रहे हैं।

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel: Hitler had said during one of his speeches "abuse me all you want but don't abuse Germany", Mota Bhai & Chhota Bhai are also saying the same thing, speaking the same language. (23.01.20) pic.twitter.com/GMIWALYxQz