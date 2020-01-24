शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ : सीएम बघेल का भाजपा पर हमला, कहा- जो हिटलर ने कहा था वही मोदी-शाह कह रहे हैं

Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 04:23 AM IST
भूपेश बघेल
भूपेश बघेल - फोटो : एएनआई
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री और वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता भूपेश बघेल ने भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह की तुलना हिटलर से की है। गुरुवार को बघेल ने कहा, हिटलर ने अपने एक भाषण के दौरान कहा था कि मुझे जितनी चाहे गालियां दो मगर जर्मनी को गाली मत देना, आज मोटा भाई (अमित शाह) और छोटा भाई (नरेंद्र मोदी) भी उसी भाषा में बात कर रहे हैं और वही चीज कह रहे हैं।
 
कन्हैया ने भी साधा निशाना
bhupesh baghel narendra modi amit shah hitler
