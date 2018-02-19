छत्तीसगढ़: 5 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, 2 जवान शहीद 20 नक्सली ढेर

"For more than 5 hours, our forces endured heavy firing from naxals in which 2 of our soldiers died. We also gave a befitting reply. More than 20 naxals were killed in the firing.": DM Awasthi, Special DG anti-Naxal operations on Sukma encounter. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/hJB6Ub2fir— ANI (@ANI) 19 February 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्मयोगी श्रमिकों का सम्मान करने से होगा देश का विकास
19 फरवरी 2018