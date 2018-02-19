अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chhattisgarh ›   Chhattisgarh: 2 soldiers died and 20 naxal killed in Sukma opration

छत्तीसगढ़: 5 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, 2 जवान शहीद 20 नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायपुर Updated Mon, 19 Feb 2018 10:59 AM IST
Chhattisgarh: 2 soldiers died and 20 naxal killed in Sukma opration
छत्तीसगढ़
छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित इलाका बस्तर अंतर्गत सुकमा जिला में नक्सलियों और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। इस मुठभेड़ में 2 जवानों के शहीद होने की जानकारी मिल रही है। एंटी नक्सल ऑपरेशन संभाल रहे स्पेशल डीजी डीएम अवस्थी ने बताया कि इस मुठभेड़ में 20 से ज्यादा नक्सली भी मारे गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले 5 घंटों से सुरक्षा बलों  और नक्सलियों के बीच जबरदस्त फायरिंग हो रही है। 
 


दरअसल नक्सलियों ने भेज्जी से चिंतागुफा की तरफ सड़क बनाए जाने का विरोध किया है। यहां नक्सलियों ने आगजनी और हिंसा की थी। 16 फरवरी को भी सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों का आमना सामना हुआ था, जिसमें 3 नक्सली मारे गए थे। 

