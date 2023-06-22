Chhattisgarh : सुकमा में एक लाख की इनामी नक्सली महिला ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, 12 साल रही प्रतिबंधित संगठन के साथ

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित सुकमा जिले में एक लाख रुपये की इनामी महिला नक्सली ने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार समर्पण करने वाली महिला की पहचान हेमला गंगी के रूप में हुई है। वह पिछले 12 सालों से प्रतिबंधित संगठन से जुड़ी हुई थी।
A woman naxal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before police in the naxal-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.
The surrendered naxal was identified as Hemla Gangi and was associated with the banned organisation for the last 12 years, said police. pic.twitter.com/fnd2sAMf9d— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 21, 2023
