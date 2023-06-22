Chhattisgarh : सुकमा में एक लाख की इनामी नक्सली महिला ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, 12 साल रही प्रतिबंधित संगठन के साथ

छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सल प्रभावित सुकमा जिले में एक लाख रुपये की इनामी महिला नक्सली ने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार समर्पण करने वाली महिला की पहचान हेमला गंगी के रूप में हुई है। वह पिछले 12 सालों से प्रतिबंधित संगठन से जुड़ी हुई थी।

A woman naxal, carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before police in the naxal-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.