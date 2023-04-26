Chhattisgarh : सुकमा में एक लाख के इनामी नक्सली ने किया समर्पण, सरकार पुनर्वास नीति के तहत करेगी मदद

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा जिले में एक लाख के इनामी नक्सली ने पुलिस के सामने समर्पण कर दिया है। आत्मसमर्पण करने वाले नक्सली की पहचान कवासी देवा के रूप में हुई। छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस के मुताबिक छत्तीसगढ़ शासन की समर्पण एवं पुनर्वास नीति के अनुसार उन्हें आवश्यक सहायता उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी।
Chhattisgarh | A Naxalite carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh surrendered before police in Sukma district. The surrendered Naxalite was identified as Kawasi Dewa. As per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the necessary assistance will be… pic.twitter.com/THSol0hdKj
— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
