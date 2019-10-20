छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, दो लाख का इनामी नक्सली भी शामिल

Chhattisgarh: 28 naxals surrendered at the new police camp in Dantewada's Chikpal area, today. One of them had a reward of Rs 2 lakhs on his head, while three of them had a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. pic.twitter.com/tnjFSa3eWC— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019
