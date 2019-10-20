शहर चुनें

छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, दो लाख का इनामी नक्सली भी शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दंतेवाड़ा Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 08:55 PM IST
छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण
छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने किया आत्मसमर्पण - फोटो : ani
छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 नक्सलियों ने पुलिस के सामने आत्मसमर्पण किया है। 28 नक्सलियों ने रविवार को दंतेवाड़ा के चिकपाल क्षेत्र में नए पुलिस शिविर में आत्मसमर्पण किया। इन नक्सलियों में दो लाख का इनामी नक्सली भी शामिल है। 
