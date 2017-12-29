बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैकडोनाल्ड के 160 रेस्टोरेंट में बर्गर खाना जोखिम, हो सकता है स्वास्थ्य को खतरा
{"_id":"5a460a804f1c1ba7668bcd32","slug":"risky-to-eat-burgers-in-160-restaurants-in-east-and-north-india-says-mcdonalds","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0915\u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 160 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 02:57 PM IST
McDonald
PC: AFP
विश्व की प्रसिद्ध बर्गर कंपनी
मैकडोनाल्ड
ने अपने भारतीय कस्टमर्स को चेताया है कि वो देश के 160 रेस्टोरेंट में फिलहाल बर्गर न खाएं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इसके खाने से उनके स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है।
ग्लोबल स्टैण्डर्ड के मुताबिक नहीं है खाने का सामान
मैकडोनाल्ड ने कहा है कि फिलहाल देश के पूर्वी और उत्तर भारत में स्थित इन रेस्टोरेंट में खाना बनाने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाला सामान जैसे कि ब्रेड, बर्गर, मसाले आदि ग्लोबल स्टैण्डर्ड के मुताबिक नहीं है।
इसलिए दिया मैकडोनाल्ड ने ऐसा बयान
मैकडोनाल्ड इंडिया के प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि राधाकृष्ण फूडलैंड ने कच्चे माल की आपूर्ति को बंद कर दिया है । अब कंपनी जहां से कच्चा माल ले रही है, उसकी क्वालिटी के बारे में हम कुछ नहीं कह सकते हैं। इसके अलावा मैकडोनाल्ड का कनॉट प्लाजा रेस्टोरेंट लिमिटेड (सीपीआरएल) के साथ करार खत्म होने के बाद से हमें सप्लाई, ऑपरेशन और सेफ्टी स्टैण्डर्ड के बारे में नहीं पता है।
सप्लाई रखने के लिए एयरलिफ्ट कर रहे हैं कच्चा माल
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया के मुताबिक बख्शी ने कहा कि वो सप्लाई और रेस्टोरेंट खुले रखने के लिए कच्चे माल को देश के अन्य भागों से एयरलिफ्ट कर रहे हैं। बख्शी ने कहा कि सीपीआरएल राधाकृष्ण फूडलैंड से बात कर रहा है। 2 करोड़ रुपये के बकाये के अलावा कंपनी के पास 10 करोड़ के स्टॉक हैं। हम फिलहाल 50 लाख रुपये देकर के सप्लाई शुरू करने के लिए कह रहे हैं।
वहीं दूसरी तरफ राधाकृष्ण फूडलैंड के प्रमोटर राजू शेटे ने कहा कि हमने सीपीआरएल को 3 पत्र लिखे और बख्शी से मीटिंग भी कीं, लेकिन अभी तक कोई हल नहीं निकला है।
