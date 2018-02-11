अपना शहर चुनें

खत्म होगी हवाई यात्रियों की मुश्किल, एयर इंडिया के ऐप से बुक कर सकेंगे इन 27 एयरलाइंस के टिकट

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 03:39 PM IST
अब हवाई यात्रियों को टिकट बुक कराने के लिए अलग-अलग एयरलाइंस कंपनियों के ऐप को डाउनलोड नहीं करना पड़ेगा। अभी अन्य ट्रेवल वेबसाइट या फिर उनके ऐप पर यात्रियों को इस सुविधा का लाभ मिलता था। लेकिन एयरलाइन कंपनी के ऐप या वेबसाइट पर ऐसा नहीं होता था। यात्री अब 28 स्टार एयर लाइंस कंपनियों की वेबसाइट पर जाकर एक दूसरे के टिकट बुक करा सकते हैं। 

28 कंपनियों ने बनाया स्टार एलाइंस नेटवर्क

विश्व की 28 प्रमुख एयरलाइंस कंपनियों ने स्टार एलाइंस नेटवर्क बनाया है। इस एलाइंस की खास बात यह है कि कोई भी यात्री एक मेंबर कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर जाकर के अन्य एयरलाइंस कंपनियों के लिए भी टिकट बुक करा सकते हैं। उदाहरण के लिए आप एयर इंडिया की वेबसाइट पर जाकर के लुफ्थांसा एयरलाइंस का टिकट बुक कर सकेंगे। 
कंपनियों ने लॉन्च किया डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म
