गिरावट के साथ आज खुला बाजार, सेंसेक्स 500 अंक लुढ़का, निफ्टी भी कमजोर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:41 AM IST
indian share bazar american market sensex nifty rupees
अमेरिकी बाजार की धीमी रफ्तार का असर भारतीय शेयर मार्केट पर शुक्रवार को भी दिखा है। पिछले हफ्ते 35 हजार के स्तर पहुंचने वाला सेंसेक्स शुक्रवार को 33 हजार पर पहुंच गया। सेंसेक्स करीब 500 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 33,930 के स्तर पर खुला है।

हालांकि,  50 शेयरों वाला निफ्टी 10 हजार के स्तर पर बरकार है, लेकिन उसमें भी कमजोरी आंकी गई है। निफ्टी में 145 अंकों की गिरावट के साथ 10,431 के स्तर पर खुला है।

इससे पहले गुरुवार को बाजार तेजी के साथ बंद हुआ था। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों ही बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए। लार्जकैप शेयरों के साथ मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में खरीददारी होने के कारण दिन भर के कारोबार के बाद सेंसेक्स 330 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 34,413 अंक पर और निफ्टी 100 अंक बढ़कर 10,577 अंक पर बंद हुआ। 

इससे पहले, आज सेंसेक्स 125 अंक बढ़कर 34,208 अंक पर खुला था। वहीं निफ्टी 12 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 10,518 अंक पर खुला। निफ्टी का मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स भी 1.8 फीसदी की उछाल के साथ 19,827.6 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ।
