टैक्स न चुकाने वाले हो जाएं सावधान, सरकार ने वसूले 26500 करोड़ रुपये

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:46 AM IST
Government Received 26500 crore from those who didnot file tax returns
अरुण जेटली
टैक्स न चुकाने वालों के लिए सरकार एक ऐसा मॉनिटरिंग सिस्टम चला रही है जिससे उन लोगों को चिन्ह्ति किया जा सकेगा जो बड़े लेन-देन करते हैं लेकिन बदले में पर्याप्त टैक्स नहीं देते। ऐसे लोगों पर सरकार ने दवाब बनाकर 1.7 करोड़ का अतिरिक्त टैक्स जमा करवाया है और ऐसा करके केंद्र सरकार को दिसंबर तक 26500 करोड़ अर्जित करने में मदद मिली।

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने शुक्रवार को संसद में लिखित जवाब में कहा कि पिछले कुछ सालों से टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ऐसे लोगों को चिन्हित कर रहा था। उनके घर और जरूरी डाटा की जांच की जा रही थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि 2 लाख से ऊपर के किसी भी लेन-देन के लिए PAN नंबर अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है, जिससे लोगों के अवैध लेन-देन की जानकारी मिलेगी। परिणामस्वरूप पिछले साल ऐसे 35 लाख लोगों को चिन्हित किया गया जिन पर टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट को शक था कि उन्होंने टैक्स नहीं चुकाया है। ऐसा करने के बाद बहुत से लोगों ने टैक्स जमा किया। 

जेटली ने कहा कि हमारा लक्ष्य है कि हम 1.25 करोड़ लोगों से रिटर्न फाइल करवाएं। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे लोगों को चिन्हित करके मेसेज और ईमेल भेजे जा रहे हैं।  
tax return arun jaitley income tax

