हवाई जहाज में मिलेगी वाई-फाई की सुविधा, खर्च करने होंगे 1000 रुपये

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 11:22 AM IST
दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण (ट्राई) द्वारा हवाई जहाज में वाई-फाई सुविधा शुरू करने की सहमति के बाद अब देश में मौजूद हवाई कंपनियां भी इसके लिए तैयार हो गई हैं। हालांकि यह सुविधा यात्रियों को फ्री में नहीं मिलेगी, बल्कि उन्हें इसके लिए किराये का करीब 30 फीसदी पैसा अतिरिक्त तरीके से खर्च करना होगा।

ट्राई ने इसके साथ लाइसेंस देने के नियम-शर्तों को भी जारी कर दिया है। इसमें एंट्री फीस, लाइसेंस फीस, स्पेकट्रम फीस, यूजर से लिए जाने वाले चार्ज के बारे में भी विस्तार से बताया गया है। 

बिजनेस क्लास वालों को होगा फायदा

एयरलाइंस कंपनियों की इस सेवा का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा बिजनेस क्लास वालों को मिलेगा। लेकिन इकोनॉमी क्लास और लो कॉस्ट एयरलाइंस पर सफर करने वाले यात्री इस सर्विस का लाभ शायद ही लें, क्योंकि यह काफी महंगा पड़ेगा। 
एयरलाइंस को लगाना पड़ेगा एंटिना
