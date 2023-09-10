Andhra: 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए आंध्र के पूर्व सीएम नायडू, सीआईडी ने कहा- नहीं कर रहे सहयोग

371 करोड़ के कौशल विकास घोटाले में गिरफ्तार किए गए आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू को एसीबी कोर्ट ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। इससे पहले अपराध जांच विभाग (सीआईडी) ने अपनी रिमांड रिपोर्ट में कोर्ट से कहा था कि तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू पूछताछ में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें कुछ मसले याद नहीं हैं। सीआईडी ने नायडू को शनिवार सुबह 371 करोड़ रुपये के कौशल विकास घोटाले में गिरफ्तार किया था।

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh | TDP leaders Kesineni Nani and others met former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at ACB court before the judgement.



और पढ़ें



Naidu was arrested by the CID in connection with the alleged Skill Development cooperation scam on… — ANI (@ANI) सीआईडी रिपोर्ट में कहा गया- टीडीपी प्रमुख के भागने का खतरा नहीं

सड़क मार्ग से लाते समय टीडीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस काफिले को कई बार रोका, जो उनके पद के आधार पर कानूनी एजेंसियों को डराने की कोशिश है। उनसे इस केस डायरी में साक्ष्य का हिस्सा नोट फाइलों के आधार पर सवाल किए गए लेकिन उन्होंने सभी सवालों पर असहयोग का रुख अपनाया और कहा कि उन्हें तथ्य याद नहीं है। सीआईडी रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया कि सीआईडी कार्यालय पहुंचने के बाद मध्यस्थों की मौजूदगी में नायडू से अपराधों में उनकी भूमिका के बारे में पूछताछ की गई। कानूनी सलाहकार से परामर्श करने, अपने परिवार के सदस्यों से मिलने और भोजन तथा जलपान करने के उनके अनुरोध के अनुसार उन्हें ब्रेक दिया गया था। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि टीडीपी प्रमुख के भागने का खतरा नहीं है। सीआईडी का आरोप है कि करोड़ों रुपये के कौशल विकास घोटाले में मुख्य लाभार्थी नायडू और उनकी पार्टी टीडीपी है। इस घोटाले के मुख्य साजिशकर्ता भी पूर्व सीएम ही हैं।



10 घंटे तक हुई थी पूर्व सीएम से पूछताछ

एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि नायडू से 10 घंटे तक पूछताछ की गई। कोर्ट के सामने पेश किए जाने से पहले उन्हें रविवार तड़के करीब 3.40 बजे मेडिकल जांच के लिए विजयवाड़ा स्थित एक अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

विज्ञापन

टीडीपी नेता पूर्व सीएम से मिले

टीडीपी नेता केसिनेनी नानी और अन्य ने फैसले से पहले एसीबी अदालत में आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम और टीडीपी प्रमुख एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू से मुलाकात की। नायडू को सीआईडी ने कथित कौशल विकास सहयोग घोटाले के सिलसिले में नौ सितंबर को गिरफ्तार किया था। उधर, करोड़ों रुपये के कथित भ्रष्टाचार मामले में तेदेपा प्रमुख और आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में उनके समर्थन में कई आवाजें उठने लगी हैं। उनकी गिरफ्तारी को अवैध करार दिया गया। वैश्विक प्रौद्योगिकी कंपनी जोहो के मुख्य कार्यकारी श्रीधर वेंबू ने रविवार को नायडू की गिरफ्तारी पर हैरानी जताई। उन्होंने कहा, "मैं यह पढ़कर स्तब्ध रह गया कि चंद्रबाबू नायडू जी को कल गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। मैं उन्हें जानता हूं और उन्होंने जोहो सहित कई कंपनियों को आंध्र प्रदेश में लाने के लिए बहुत मेहनत की है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि न्याय होगा।" वेंबू ने एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक पोस्ट में ये बातें कही। Naidu was arrested by the CID in connection with the alleged Skill Development cooperation scam on… pic.twitter.com/d0DEkHCVnu — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023 सड़क मार्ग से लाते समय टीडीपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुलिस काफिले को कई बार रोका, जो उनके पद के आधार पर कानूनी एजेंसियों को डराने की कोशिश है। उनसे इस केस डायरी में साक्ष्य का हिस्सा नोट फाइलों के आधार पर सवाल किए गए लेकिन उन्होंने सभी सवालों पर असहयोग का रुख अपनाया और कहा कि उन्हें तथ्य याद नहीं है। सीआईडी रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया कि सीआईडी कार्यालय पहुंचने के बाद मध्यस्थों की मौजूदगी में नायडू से अपराधों में उनकी भूमिका के बारे में पूछताछ की गई। कानूनी सलाहकार से परामर्श करने, अपने परिवार के सदस्यों से मिलने और भोजन तथा जलपान करने के उनके अनुरोध के अनुसार उन्हें ब्रेक दिया गया था। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि टीडीपी प्रमुख के भागने का खतरा नहीं है। सीआईडी का आरोप है कि करोड़ों रुपये के कौशल विकास घोटाले में मुख्य लाभार्थी नायडू और उनकी पार्टी टीडीपी है। इस घोटाले के मुख्य साजिशकर्ता भी पूर्व सीएम ही हैं।एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि नायडू से 10 घंटे तक पूछताछ की गई। कोर्ट के सामने पेश किए जाने से पहले उन्हें रविवार तड़के करीब 3.40 बजे मेडिकल जांच के लिए विजयवाड़ा स्थित एक अस्पताल ले जाया गया।टीडीपी नेता केसिनेनी नानी और अन्य ने फैसले से पहले एसीबी अदालत में आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम और टीडीपी प्रमुख एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू से मुलाकात की। नायडू को सीआईडी ने कथित कौशल विकास सहयोग घोटाले के सिलसिले में नौ सितंबर को गिरफ्तार किया था। उधर, करोड़ों रुपये के कथित भ्रष्टाचार मामले में तेदेपा प्रमुख और आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में उनके समर्थन में कई आवाजें उठने लगी हैं। उनकी गिरफ्तारी को अवैध करार दिया गया। वैश्विक प्रौद्योगिकी कंपनी जोहो के मुख्य कार्यकारी श्रीधर वेंबू ने रविवार को नायडू की गिरफ्तारी पर हैरानी जताई। उन्होंने कहा, "मैं यह पढ़कर स्तब्ध रह गया कि चंद्रबाबू नायडू जी को कल गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। मैं उन्हें जानता हूं और उन्होंने जोहो सहित कई कंपनियों को आंध्र प्रदेश में लाने के लिए बहुत मेहनत की है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि न्याय होगा।" वेंबू ने एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर एक पोस्ट में ये बातें कही। गिरफ्तारी के कारण समर्थकों में नाराजगी

इस बीच, पार्टी के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि नायडू की गिरफ्तारी के विरोध में एक दिन का अनशन करने आए तेदेपा समर्थकों को आज प्रकाशम जिले के कनिगिरी में पुलिस ने रोक दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि तिरुपति जिले के श्रीकालहस्ती और पूर्वी गोदावरी जिले के कोवुरू में पुलिस ने इसी तरह के प्रदर्शन को नाकाम कर दिया। इससे पहले, तेलुगू देशम पार्टी ने लंदन में ब्रिटिश संसद के सामने महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर गिरफ्तारी का विरोध करते हुए अपने विदेशी समर्थकों के कुछ वीडियो साझा किए। वर्तमान में, आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वाई एस जगन मोहन रेड्डी लंदन में 10 दिवसीय व्यक्तिगत यात्रा पर हैं और उनके सोमवार को राज्य लौटने की उम्मीद है। इस बीच, वाईएसआरसीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा सदस्य वी विजयसाई रेड्डी ने सवाल किया कि नायडू को कई कथित घोटालों में उनकी भूमिका के लिए गिरफ्तार क्यों नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

विज्ञापन