Andhra: 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए आंध्र के पूर्व सीएम नायडू, सीआईडी ने कहा- नहीं कर रहे सहयोग

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
371 करोड़ के कौशल विकास घोटाले में गिरफ्तार किए गए आंध्र प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू को एसीबी कोर्ट ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। इससे पहले अपराध जांच विभाग (सीआईडी) ने अपनी रिमांड रिपोर्ट में कोर्ट से कहा था कि तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) प्रमुख चंद्रबाबू नायडू पूछताछ में सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें कुछ मसले याद नहीं हैं। सीआईडी ने नायडू को शनिवार सुबह 371 करोड़ रुपये के कौशल विकास घोटाले में गिरफ्तार किया था।
#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh | TDP leaders Kesineni Nani and others met former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu at ACB court before the judgement.
-
-
-
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed