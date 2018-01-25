अपना शहर चुनें

हफ्ते भर बाद शेयर बाजार में थमी तेजी, बड़ी गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 04:51 PM IST
sensex plunges to a new low after a week high
sensex
शेयर बाजार में पिछले एक हफ्ते से जारी तेजी गुरुवार को हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन थम गई। सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों ही गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए। निफ्टी ने 11,009.2 तक गोता लगाया था जबकि सेंसेक्स 35,823.35 तक लुढ़क गया था। अंत में निफ्टी 11,050 के ऊपर बंद हुआ है जबकि सेंसेक्स भी 36,000 के पार टिकने में कामयाब रहा है।

हैवीवेट शेयरों एसबीआई, इंफोसिस, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज, टीसीएस, एचयूएल में कमजोरी से बाजार पर दबाव बना है। मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में बिकवाली थमती नजर नहीं आ रही है।

बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.75 फीसदी गिरकर 17,841 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। निफ्टी का मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स 0.8 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 21,456 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.7 फीसदी की कमजोरी के साथ 19,342 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है।
sensex nifty bse

