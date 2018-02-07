अपना शहर चुनें

6 दिन के हाहाकार के बाद बाजार में दिखी रौनक, सेंसेक्स में 356 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:40 AM IST
sensex opens on a strong note on Wednesday after us market closes on positive
मंगलवार को शेयर बाजार में दिखा भारी गिरावट का दौर बुधवार को खत्म हो गया। सेंसेक्स में 356 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी देखी गई और यह 34500 के पार चला गया। वहीं निफ्टी 108 अंक की तेजी के साथ 10607 पर खुला। 

अमेरिकी, एशियाई शेयर बाजारों में दिखी तेजी
वहीं अमेरिकी और एशियाई शेयर बाजारों में भी बुधवार बंद होते वक्त तेजी दिखाई दी। कारोबार के अंत में डाओ जोंस 567 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 24,913 अंक पर बंद हुआ। नैस्डैक 148 अंक बढ़कर 7,116 अंक पर बंद हुआ। एसएंडपी 500 इंडेक्स 46 अंक चढ़कर 2,695 अंक पर बंद हुआ।

एशियाई बाजारों में लौटी तेजी, निक्केई 3% बढ़ा
एशियाई बाजारों में बढ़त के साथ कारोबार देखने को मिल रहा है। सिंगापुर का एसजीएक्स निफ्टी इंडेक्स 0.93 फीसदी की बढ़त के साथ 10,593 अंक पर कारोबार कर रहा है। जापान का बाजार निक्केई 660 अंक की जोरदार उछाल के साथ 22,270 अंक पर कारोबार कर रहा है। हैंग सेंग 521 अंक की मजबूती के साथ 31,117 अंक पर कारोबार कर रहा है। 

रुपये में दिखी 12 पैसों की मजबूती

अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले भारतीय रुपये में 12 पैसे की मजबूती दिखी। रुपया 64.12 के स्तर पर खुला। वहीं मंगलवार को रुपया 18 पैसे गिरकर 64.24 पर बंद हुआ था। 
