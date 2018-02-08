अपना शहर चुनें

बढ़त के साथ खुला शेयर बाजार, सेंसेक्स 34200 के पार, निफ्टी में दिखी 23 अंकों की मजबूती

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:45 AM IST
गुरुवार को शेयर बाजार में एक बार फिर से बढ़त देखने को मिली। सेंसेक्स एक बार फिर से 34200 अंकों के पार हो गया। वहीं निफ्टी में भी 23 अंकों की मजबूती देखने को मिली और यह 10500 पर कारोबार करते हुए देखा गया।

बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.5 फीसदी बढ़ा है, जबकि निफ्टी के मिडकैप 100 इंडेक्स में भी 0.5 फीसदी की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। बीएसई का स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स 0.75 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुआ है।

दिग्गज शेयरों में सिप्ला, बीएचईएल, बीपीसीएल, एचपीसीएल, गेल, इंफोसिस, हीरो मोटो, एचडीएफसी और एसबीआई 6.25-1.1 फीसदी तक उछले हैं। मिडकैप शेयरों में टोरेंट पावर, एम्फैसिस, ओबेरॉय रियल्टी और इंडियन होटल्स 3.8-2.5 फीसदी तक बढ़े हैं। स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में एचईजी, एक्सेल इंडस्ट्रीज, वाटरबेस, जायडस वेलनेस और नीला इंफ्रा 10.9-6 फीसदी तक मजबूत हुए हैं। 

रुपया 9 पैसे गिरकर खुला

सप्ताह के चौथे कारोबार दिन रुपये की शुरुआत कमजोरी के साथ हुई। डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया 9 पैसे की गिरावट के साथ 64.37 के स्तर पर खुला।
