Home ›   Business ›   Bazar ›   nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time

निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार, बैंक शेयर में उछाल से सेंसेक्स में 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 03:54 PM IST
nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time
sensex
शुक्रवार को हफ्ते के आखिरी कारोबारी दिन को शेयर बाजार में रिकॉर्ड बढ़त देखने को मिली और निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार चला गया है। वहीं सेंसेक्स में भी 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली। 

सेंसेक्स 35512 पर तो निफ्टी 78 अंकों की उछाल के साथ 10895 पर बंद हुआ। बैंकिग, ऑटो, फार्मा, एफएमसीजी, आईटी, रियल्टी शेयरों में खरीदारी देखने को मिली थी। बैंकिंग शेयरों में आज खरीदारी देखने को मिल रही है जिसके चलते बैंक निफ्टी 0.19 फीसदी की बढ़त के साथ 26,587.95 के स्तर पर नजर आ रहा है। 

 गुरूवार के कारोबार में फॉरेन इंस्टीट्शूनल इन्वेस्टर्स (एफआईआई) ने घरेलू शेयर बाजार में 1894.99 करोड़ रुपए निवेश किए। वहीं डोमेस्टिक इंस्टीट्यूशनल इन्वेस्टर्स (डीआईआई) ने 657.46 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे।

लार्जकैप शेयरों के मुकाबले मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरों में अच्छी खरीददारी दिख रही है। बीएसई का मिडकैप इंडेक्स 0.26 फीसदी बढ़ा है। वहीं बीएसई के स्मॉलकैप इंडेक्स में 0.46 फीसदी की तेजी देखी गई है।
sensex bse nse

