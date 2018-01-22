Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   Bazar ›   nifty closes on a new record of 10950, sensex up by 287 points

पहली बार 10950 के पार बंद हुआ निफ्टी, सेंसेक्स में दिखी 287 अंकों की मजबूती

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 04:13 PM IST
nifty closes on a new record of 10950, sensex up by 287 points
sensex
सोमवार को हफ्ते के पहले कारोबारी दिन शेयर बाजार एक नई ऊंचाई पर बंद हुआ। जहां एक तरफ नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का निफ्टी 10590 के पार पहली बार पहुंचा, वहीं बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का सेंसेक्स भी 287 अंकों की मजबूती के साथ बंद हुआ। सेंसेक्स 35749.03 की नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा। वहीं निफ्टी ने 10,944.95 के नए लेवल को छुआ।

आईटी, बैंकिंग, रियल्टी, कैपिटल गुड्स, कंज्यूमर ड्युरेबल्स और ऑयल एंड गैस शेयरों में खरीदारी दिखी है। बैंक निफ्टी 0.5 फीसदी की उछाल के साथ 27,041 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ है। निफ्टी का आईटी इंडेक्स 2 फीसदी की मजबूती के साथ बंद हुआ है। बीएसई के रियल्टी इंडेक्स में 2 फीसदी, कैपिटल गुड्स इंडेक्स में 1.8 फीसदी, कंज्यूमर ड्युरेबल्स इंडेक्स में 0.75 फीसदी और ऑयल एंड गैस इंडेक्स में 0.5 फीसदी की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। हालांकि मेटल और पीएसयू बैंक शेयरों में बिकवाली देखने को मिली है।

इससे पहले सुबह के वक्त भी मार्केट ने नई बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली। सप्ताह के पहले दिन ही शेयर बाजार जबरदस्त उछाल के साथ खुला। सोमवार को शेयर बाजार खुलने के साथ ही रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंचा। बाजार खुलने के साथ सेंसेक्स 100 प्वाइंट्स चढ़ गया तो निफ्टी ने भी 10910 का नया आंकड़ा छू लिया।

RELATED

सोमवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में बीएसई में 821 शेयरों की बढ़त देखी गई। इस दौरान रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज 1.5%, ओएनजीसी 5% जबकि एचडीएफसी के शेयर 1% चढ़ गए। 
sensex nifty nse

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

sensex rises at recordbreaking point
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

शेयर बाजारों में सोमवार भारी उछाल देखने को मिला है। सेंसेक्स 100 प्वाइंट्स चढ़ गया तो निफ्टी ने भी 10910 का नया आंकड़ा छू लिया।

22 जनवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

sensex crosses 35k mark for the first time, nifty rose to new high
Bazar

पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार, निफ्टी ने छुआ 10780 का स्तर, केक काटकर मनाई गई खुशी

17 जनवरी 2018

nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time
Bazar

निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार, बैंक शेयर में उछाल से सेंसेक्स में 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

19 जनवरी 2018

nifty opens on a record high of 10700 points, sensex up by 34 points
Bazar

10700 के पार खुला निफ्टी, सेंसेक्स में दिखी 34 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

16 जनवरी 2018

sensex down by 800 points on opening trade due to gujarat election results
Bazar

हिमाचल-गुजरात के रुझानों से औंधे मुंह गिरा शेयर बाजार, 800 से ज्यादा अंकों की गिरावट दर्ज

18 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty rises by 300 points due to exit poll results
Bazar

एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों से चहका शेयर बाजार, 303 अंक उछलकर 33,550 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स

15 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty live results on monday 18 december
Bazar

सेंसेक्स में शुरुआती गिरावट के बाद दिखी 200 अंकों की रिकवरी, निफ्टी में 70 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

18 दिसंबर 2017

sensex, nifty closes on a new high after bjp wins gujarat, himachal assembly elections
Bazar

गुजरात-हिमाचल में भाजपा की जीत से सेंसेक्स 140 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी के साथ बंद, निफ्टी ने छुआ नया स्तर

18 दिसंबर 2017

sensex crosses 33600 mark on friday closing
Bazar

33600 के पार हुआ सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी में दिखी 81 अंकों की मजबूती

15 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

इस सिंगर/डांसर की वजह से नहीं हो पा रही सपना चौधरी की भोजपुरी में एंट्री

हरियाणा की फेमस डांसर सपना चौधरी को बॉलीवुड फिल्म का ऑफर तो मिल गया लेकिन भोजपुरी म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में उनके लिए एंट्री करना अब भी मुमकिन नहीं हो पा रहा है।

22 जनवरी 2018

Top 7 allegations of aam aadmi party 4:41

ये हैं 'आप' की दिल्ली सरकार के दामन पर लगे 7 सबसे बड़े दाग

22 जनवरी 2018

most dangerous combat fighter jets in the world of aircafts special story 1:52

दुश्मन के होश उड़ा दें ये सबसे खतरनाक फाइटर जेट्स

22 जनवरी 2018

top ten headlines with news of cp paliwal appointed as upsssc new chairman 2:37

यूपी में अब आएंगे बेरोजगारों के अच्छे दिन समेत दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

22 जनवरी 2018

Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir to write Black Panther in hindi 1:47

इस राइटर को मिला 'हॉलीवुड के बाहुबली' के हिंदी संवाद लिखने का मौका

22 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

sensex rises at recordbreaking point
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

22 जनवरी 2018

nifty crosses 10900 mark for the first time
Bazar

निफ्टी पहली बार 10900 के पार, बैंक शेयर में उछाल से सेंसेक्स में 250 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

19 जनवरी 2018

Share Market: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high
Bazar

शेयर बाजार में आज फिर उछाल, 35,435 पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

18 जनवरी 2018

sensex crosses 35k mark for the first time, nifty rose to new high
Bazar

पहली बार सेंसेक्स 35 हजार के पार, निफ्टी ने छुआ 10780 का स्तर, केक काटकर मनाई गई खुशी

17 जनवरी 2018

nifty opens on a record high of 10700 points, sensex up by 34 points
Bazar

10700 के पार खुला निफ्टी, सेंसेक्स में दिखी 34 अंकों की बढ़ोतरी

16 जनवरी 2018

sensex, nifty on a record high on monday 15 january
Bazar

34800 के पार गया सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने पहली बार छुई नई ऊंचाई

15 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.