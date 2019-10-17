शेर के बाड़े में घुसा शख्स और बैठ गया सामने, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, वीडियो वायरल

#WATCH Delhi: A man entered into enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille. He was later brought out safely. DCP(Southeast)says "He's Rehan Khan, a 28-yr-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable.He was immediately brought out without any injury" pic.twitter.com/t5n6bfPx7p— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
ब्राजील को 'सांपों का देश' कहा जाता है, क्योंकि यहां इतने सांप हैं, जितने दुनिया में आपको कहीं और नहीं मिलेंगे। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया में एक देश ऐसा भी है, जहां 'सांप विहीन' है यानी यहां एक भी सांप नहीं हैं।
17 अक्टूबर 2019