शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bizarre News ›   man entered into enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo and Sat in front of him video viral

शेर के बाड़े में घुसा शख्स और बैठ गया सामने, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, वीडियो वायरल

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 04:58 PM IST
शेर के बाड़े में घुसा शख्स और बैठ गया सामने
शेर के बाड़े में घुसा शख्स और बैठ गया सामने - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जहां शेर के दहाड़ने मात्र से ही लोगों की रूह तक कांप जाती है, उसके सामने खड़े होना या बैठना तो दूर की बात है, लेकिन दिल्ली के चिड़ियाघर में कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा देखने को मिला है। यहां एक शख्स अचानक शेर के बाड़े में घुस गया और उसके सामने जाकर बैठ गया। इस अजीबोगरीब घटना का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे अब तक 14 हजार से भी ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा देश, जहां नहीं है एक भी एटीएम, कॉल तक करने के लिए लोगों को जाना पड़ता है पीसीओ

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

अगर आप भी हैं फोटो पोस्ट करने के शौकीन तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जब कब्र से आने लगी आवाज कि मुझे बाहर निकालो, वहां मौजूद लोग हो गए हैरान

16 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
यलीना यकूपोवा
Bizarre News

रूस की इस छोटी बच्ची को लोग बता रहे हैं दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बच्ची

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने की चाहत में कर डाली 350 किमी की पैदल यात्रा, ऐसे आया पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

16 अक्टूबर 2019

सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी
Bizarre News

14 लाख में बना दी 5 करोड़ की कार, बेटे के लिए किया ऐसा कारनामा

16 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
man enters lion enclosure delhi zoo lion enclosure viral video दिल्ली चिड़ियाघर वायरल वीडियो
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Mohena. Priyanka and Anushka
Television

लाल जोड़े में रीवा की राजकुमारी ने कराया शाही ब्राइडल शूट, प्रियंका-अनुष्का से है खास कनेक्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Fardeen Khan, Vivek and Uday Chopra
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये पांच अभिनेता जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी, 'सौदागर' के विवेक मुशरान को पहचानना भी मुश्किल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धनुष तोप
India News

बोफोर्स से भी घातक 'स्वदेशी' तोप सेना में शामिल, गाइडेड गोला-बारूद बढ़ाएंगे मारक क्षमता

17 अक्टूबर 2019

रेहान खान
Delhi NCR

चिड़ियाघर में शेर के बाड़े के अंदर कूदा युवक, अटकी लोगों की सांसें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

INDvSA: दीवार पर मुक्का मारकर तोड़ी हड्डी, अब पूरी सीरीज से बाहर हुआ यह फ्लॉप खिलाड़ी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या नगरी का एक विहंगम दृश्य।
Lucknow

134 साल की मुकदमेबाजी के बाद नई सुबह की उम्मीद में रामनगरी, अब फैसले पर टिकी निगाहें

17 अक्टूबर 2019

bella hadid
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ये है संसार की सबसे खूबसूरत लड़की, तस्वीर देख लोग कर रहे खूबसूरती की तारीफ

17 अक्टूबर 2019

krushna abhishek
Bollywood

मेकर्स ने कृष्णा को मामा गोविंदा के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने से किया मना, बोले- 'ये बहुत दुखद था'

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Biggest conspiracy of indian cricket history, when Anil Kumble resigns as coach
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: 'विराट राजनीति' के शिकार हुए थे कोच कुंबले, कड़े नियमों से परेशान थे खिलाड़ी

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Smita Patil
Bollywood

स्मिता पाटिल की मौत का आज तक नहीं खुल पाया राज, अर्थी पर इसलिए सजी थीं दुल्हन की तरह

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया का इकलौता देश जहां नहीं पाया जाता एक भी सांप

ब्राजील को 'सांपों का देश' कहा जाता है, क्योंकि यहां इतने सांप हैं, जितने दुनिया में आपको कहीं और नहीं मिलेंगे। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि दुनिया में एक देश ऐसा भी है, जहां 'सांप विहीन' है यानी यहां एक भी सांप नहीं हैं।

17 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वाटर स्लाइड का मजा लेते बत्तख के बच्चे
Bizarre News

21 सेकेंड का ये वीडियो खूब हो रहा वायरल, देख कर आप भी कहेंगे 'वाह'

16 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

बहन की विदाई पर रोना भाई को पड़ा महंगा, सार्वजनिक रूप से मांगनी पड़ी माफी

15 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT
Bizarre News

500 सालों से यह गांव फ्री में बांट रहा दूध

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

इंसान तो छोड़िए अब जानवर भी करने लगे हैं रक्तदान

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

19 साल की लड़की ने बनाई ऐसी रहस्यमयी स्याही, कागज पर लिखते ही गायब हो जाते हैं शब्द

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

यहां बिल्ली और कुत्ते भी करते हैं रक्तदान, जगह-जगह बनाए गए हैं ब्लड बैंक

15 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

61 साल के शख्स ने चुराई साइकिल की 159 सीटें, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली वजह

15 अक्टूबर 2019

आठ साल के बच्चे ने पकड़ी 314 किलो की शार्क
Bizarre News

आठ साल के बच्चे ने पकड़ी 314 किलो की शार्क, तोड़ा 22 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

14 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

शख्स ने मांगे काम के बदले पैसे तो इमाम के प्रबंधक ने पीछे छोड़ दिया शेर, बड़ी मुश्किल से बची जान

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अपनी इस नई हीरोईन संग दीवाली पार्टी में नजर आए सलमान खान, दबंग 3 में नजर आएगी जोड़ी

फिल्मकार रमेश तौरानी ने अपने घर पर दीवाली पार्टी का आयोजन किया। इस पार्टी में सलमान खान समेत इंडस्ट्री के कई सितारे शामिल हुए।

17 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:35

370 लेकर कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा- कश्मीर जाना चाहते हैं तो मैं करता हूं व्यवस्था

17 अक्टूबर 2019

केजरीवाल 4:33

सीएम केजरीवाल का ऑड-ईवन पर ऐलान,बताया दिल्ली में ऑड-ईवन किन पर होगा लागू और किन्हें मिलेगी राहत

17 अक्टूबर 2019

मलयेशिया 1:13

मलयेशिया कश्मीर पर भारत से तनाव के बाद पड़ा नरम

17 अक्टूबर 2019

धनुष 2:22

स्वदेशी तोप ‘धनुष’ सेना में शामिल, बोफोर्स से भी खतरनाक धनुष का होगा सरहद पर इस्तेमाल

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जब चिता पर लेटाने से पहले 'मुर्दा' अचानक हिलाने लगा सिर, श्मशान घाट छोड़ कर भागे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

मिस्र में भू-वैज्ञानिकों को मिलीं दो रहस्यमयी ममी, खुदाई ने खोले कई राज

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Mini Sumo Wrestler
Bizarre News

यहां पैदा हुई 'बेबी सूमो', वजन देख मां भी हो गई अचंभित

13 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया की पांच रहस्यमयी जगहें, जिनकी आज तक नहीं सुलझ पाई गुत्थी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

सोने का एटीएम कार्ड
Bizarre News

दुनिया में पहली बार बना है ऐसा एटीएम कार्ड, जिसमें किया गया है केवल सोने का इस्तेमाल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

गाड़ी का पीछा कर रहा शेर
Bizarre News

जब अचानक गाड़ी का पीछा करने लगा शेर, अटक गई लोगों की सांसें, वीडियो वायरल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited