Three bike-borne persons dead after being rammed by a bus in Muzaffarpur

बिहार: सड़क दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार तीन लोगों की मौत, बस में सवार थे रालोसपा कार्यकर्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 01:17 PM IST
मुजफ्फरपुर में बस बस और बाइक की टक्कर में तीन की मौत
मुजफ्फरपुर में बस बस और बाइक की टक्कर में तीन की मौत - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में बस और बाइक की टक्कर हो गई है। जिसमें तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक हादसा मुजफ्फरपुर के मीनापुर में हुआ है। यह बस राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी (आरएलएसपी) के कार्यकर्ताओं को लेकर जा रही थी।
  सभी कार्यकर्ता एलएस कॉलेज में होने वाले कार्यक्रम के लिए जा रहे थे। घटना के बाद बस का ड्राइवर फरार हो गया।

bus accident rlsp workers event बस हादसा राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी कार्यकर्ता
