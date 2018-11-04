सभी कार्यकर्ता एलएस कॉलेज में होने वाले कार्यक्रम के लिए जा रहे थे। घटना के बाद बस का ड्राइवर फरार हो गया।
Muzaffarpur: Three bike-borne persons dead after being rammed by a bus reportedly carrying workers of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in Minapur; the workers were going for an event at LS College. Driver fled the spot. #Bihar— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लालू प्रसाद यादव के बड़े बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव की शादी को अभी पांच महीने भी नहीं हुए हैं। लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी पत्नी ऐश्वर्या से तलाक लेने के लिए पटना सिविल कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है।
2 नवंबर 2018