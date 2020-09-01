शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   the petition filed in the Jharkhand High Court to demand For Lalu Prasad Yadav shift in Birsa Munda Jail From Rims From Bungalow

लालू प्रसाद यादव को दोबारा जेल भेजने की मांग, झारखंड हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 01 Sep 2020 01:07 AM IST
लालू यादव
लालू यादव - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
चारा घोटाले के आरोप में सजा काट रहे बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव को दोबारा से जेल भेजने को लेकर एक याचिका दायर की  गई है।
यह याचिका झारखंड हाई कोर्ट में दाखिल की गई है जिसमें कहा गया है कि लालू यादव चारा घोटाला में आरोपी हैं। ऐसे में लालू प्रसाद यादव को रिम्स में रखना सही नहीं है।
lalu yadav chara ghotala rjd party bihar election

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

