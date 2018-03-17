शहर चुनें

मोदी चौक की वजह से नहीं बल्कि भूमि विवाद में हुई BJP कार्यकर्ता के पिता की हत्या: सुशील मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दरभंगा Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 01:07 PM IST
सुशील कुमार मोदी
सुशील कुमार मोदी
भाजपा नेता और बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने बिहार के दरभंगा जिले मे हुई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हत्या को मोदी चौक बनवाने के नाम पर हुई हत्या के आरोप को खारिज कर दिया है। शुक्रवार शाम को दरभंगा में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की गला काटकर हत्या कर गी गई थी। मोदी ने इस मामले पर कहा कि हत्या के पीछे वजह जमीन विवाद है। उसका मोदी चौक बनवाए जाने से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि चौराहे पर लगा बोर्ड काफी पुराना है। 
सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट कर बताया- यह आरोप पूरी तरह से गलत है कि दरभंगा में हुई हत्या मोदी चौक नाम रखने की वजह से हुई है। यह जमीन विवाद का मामला है। मोदी चौक नाम का बोर्ड यहां पर बहुत पहले से लगा हुआ है। हत्या का बोर्ड से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। उप-मुख्यमंत्री के अलावा दरभंगा के एसएसपी सत्य वीर सिंह का भी कहना है कि यह जमीन विवाद का पुराना मामला था और इसका नरेंद्र मोदी चौक नाम रखने से कोई संबध नहीं है। उन्होंने अपनी निजी जमीन का नाम मोदी चौक रखा था।

एसएसपी ने यह भी कहा कि भाजपा कार्यकर्ता के बेटों को लाठियों से पीटी गया। उन्होंने दावा किया कि गांव में अब कोई तनाव नहीं है। गुरुवार देर रात दरभंगा में नरेंद्र मोदी के नाम पर एक चौराहे का नाम रखने की वजह से कुछ लोगों ने भाजपा के स्थानीय कार्यकर्ता के पिता की गला काटकर हत्या कर दी थी। भाजपा कार्यकर्ता कमलेश यादव के घर 40-50 लोग तलवार लेकर पहुंचे और परिवार के सदस्यों पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में उनके पिता का सिर काट दिया गया जबकि उनके भाई गंभीर रूप से घालय हो गए थे।


