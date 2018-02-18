अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   RJD chief lalu prasad yadav targets central government on PNB fraud case

PNB फ्रॉड: लालू बोले- BJP के नेता स्वयं घोषित देशभक्त, देश लूटकर भाग जाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 01:52 PM IST
RJD chief lalu prasad yadav targets central government on PNB fraud case
लालू प्रसाद यादव - फोटो : SELF
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (पीएनबी) फ्रॉड पर आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) का कौन सा नेता खेत जोतकर खाता है, सब तो लूटकर खा रहे हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट करके कहा कि ये सब स्वयं घोषित देशभक्त हैं, जो देश को लूटकर विदेश भाग जाएंगे।
दरअसल, पीएनबी घोटाले में 114 करोड़ रुपये की हेरफेर सामने आई है और इसके लिए बड़े डॉयमंड कारोबारी नीरव मौदी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा है। इस मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय नीरव और उनके साथियों के ठिकानों पर लगातार छापेमारी कर रहा है। साथ ही ये बताया जा रहा है कि नीरव मोदी और अन्य आरोपी मेहुल चौकसी फरार हैं।



 

 
lalu prasad yadava bjp prime minister narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rani mukerji reveals when she met aditya chopra first time
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी ने किया खुलासा, करोड़ों कमाने वाले आदित्य चोपड़ा को इस वजह से देती हैं हर दिन गालियां

18 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood 5 celebrities who do not drink in real life
Bollywood

बिग बी से लेकर अक्षय तक बॉलीवुड के ये सुपरस्टार्स जिन्होंने आज तक नहीं लगाया शराब को हाथ

18 फरवरी 2018

5 bollywood stars used body doubles
Bollywood

चाहें आमिर हों या सलमान, कैसे आसानी से कर लेते हैं खतरनाक एक्शन सीन, ये है राज

18 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebrities shocking Top 5 statement on Sexual harassment
Bollywood

यौन शोषण के मुद्दे पर 5 सेलिब्रिटीज के ऐसे बयान जिसने रातोंरात मचा दिया था तहलका

18 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth film 2.0 release date clashes with ‪Thugs of Hindostan
Bollywood

450 करोड़ की ये फिल्म दीवाली पर हो सकती है रिलीज, रजनीकांत और अमिताभ की होगी टक्कर

18 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Amitabh Bachchan To Work With Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने दी जॉब एप्लिकेशन, इन दो हीरोइनों के साथ करना चाहते हैं काम

18 फरवरी 2018

This Is How Katrina Kaif Sister Isabelle Preparing For Bollywood Debut
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस की बहन जल्द करेगी हिन्दी फिल्मों में डेब्यू, विदेश में सलमान खान ने किया था लॉन्च

18 फरवरी 2018

Film Dhadak Actors Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Together Outside Cinema Hall In Mumbai
Bollywood

साथ फिल्म देखने गए ईशान खट्टर-जाह्नवी कपूर, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा, दोनों हो गए शर्म से पानी-पानी

18 फरवरी 2018

birthday special nalini jaywant played amitabh bachchan mother role
Bollywood

अमिताभ के साथ काम कर चुकीं इस एक्ट्रेस के सभी थे दीवाने, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही लाश

18 फरवरी 2018

birthday special actress nimmi story madhubala dilip kumar
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार को ठुकराने वाली ये एक्ट्रेस खूबसूरती में मधुबाला को देती थी टक्कर, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

18 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

rohtas builder allottees protest in front of cm yogi at indra gandhi pratisthan
Lucknow

काफिले के सामने रोहतास बिल्डर के आवंटियों का प्रदर्शन, सीएम योगी ने दिया आश्वासन

पिछले 13 सालों से आवास के लिए भटक रहे रोहतास बिल्डर के आवंटियों ने रविवार को इंदिरा गांधी प्रतिष्ठान में इंवेस्टर समिट की तैयारियों का जायजा लेने पहुंचे सीएम योगी के सामने प्रदर्शन किया।

18 फरवरी 2018

woman and her daughter forced to eat human excreta on the suspicion of witchcraft
Chhattisgarh

जादू-टोने के शक में पड़ोसियों ने महिला और बेटी के सिर मुंडवाए फिर की घिनौनी हरकत

18 फरवरी 2018

northern railway union protest against case on train driver
Dehradun

हाथी की मौत के बाद ट्रेन चालक पर केस, विरोध में उतरी यूनियन

18 फरवरी 2018

lawyer shot dead in kanpur
Kanpur

गुट में शामिल होने से किया इनकार तो वकील की कनपटी पर मार दी गोली

18 फरवरी 2018

Couple ate poison in police station, learn about the case in detail
Meerut

दंपति ने थाने में खाया जहर, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

18 फरवरी 2018

Narcotics Department caught ganja
Kanpur

नारकोटिक्स विभाग ने पकड़ा करोड़ों का गांजा, उड़ीसा से दिल्ली ले जाया जा रहा था

18 फरवरी 2018

Hindi na english, printed the wedding card in this language, rituals are also traditional
Meerut

हिंदी न अंग्रेजी, इस भाषा में छपवाया शादी का कार्ड, रस्में भी परंपरागत

18 फरवरी 2018

two killed in haridwar accident
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: पुल से नीचे गिरी तेज रफ्तार कार, दो की मौत और तीन लोग घायल

18 फरवरी 2018

ayodhya muslims say they will not leave babri masjid.
Lucknow

मुस्लिमों का ऐलान, नहीं छोड़ेंगे बाबरी मस्जिद की जमीन, कहीं और मंदिर बनाते हैं हिंदू तो ऐतराज नहीं

18 फरवरी 2018

shia waqf board says only ram temple can be built in ayodhya on disputed land.
Lucknow

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड अध्यक्ष रिजवी बोले-अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के अलावा और कोई प्रस्ताव मंजूर नहीं

17 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: आरा की धर्मशाला से मिले बमों को ऐसे किया गया डिफ्यूज

बिहार के आरा में भोजपुर शहर के बीचो बीच मौजूद हरखेन कुमार जैन धर्मशाला में मिले बम को बम निरोधक दस्ते ने निष्क्रिय कर दिया।

17 फरवरी 2018

A blast occurred at a dharmashala in aarah of bihar 3:02

अब आरा में बम ब्लास्ट, मौके से दो संदिग्ध गिरफ्तार,बाकी फरार

15 फरवरी 2018

tribute to martyr jawan MD Mujahid Khan and rakesh ratudhi 3:09

पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारों के साथ नम आंखों से शहीदों को अंतिम विदाई

14 फरवरी 2018

In Just One Year, 3,400 Men Were Abducted And Forcefully Married In Bihar 3:00

बिहार में फिर जिंदा हुआ पकड़ुआ विवाह का 'जिन', 2017 में तीन हजार युवा हुए शिकार

5 फरवरी 2018

MAN CAUGHT BY BSF-SSB AT INDO-NEPAL BORDER WITH 39 BOTTLES OF BANNED LIQUOR 3:24

शराब तस्करी का ऐसा जुगाड़ देखकर आप भी हैरान हो जाएंगे, देखिए वीडियो

3 फरवरी 2018

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.