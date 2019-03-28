शहर चुनें

Residence of BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh in Dumariya blasted with dynamite by Naxals in Bihar

बिहार में भाजपा नेता के घर नक्सलियों ने किया बारूद से हमला, पोस्टर में की ये मांग

28 Mar 2019
नेता के घर पर नक्सलियों का हमला
नेता के घर पर नक्सलियों का हमला - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के गया में एक बड़ा हमला हो गया है। यहां पूर्व एमएलसी और भाजपा नेता अनुज कुमार सिंह के डुमरिया स्थित आवास पर बुधवार की रात नक्सलियों ने बारूद से हमला कर दिया। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। 
नक्सली आवास पर हमला करने के बाद एक पोस्टर छोड़ गए। इस पोस्टर में उन्होंने चुनवों का बहिष्कार करने की मांग की है। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
 

 

bjp leaders residence attack anuj kumar singh blasted investigation elections boycott poster भाजपा नेता आवास हमला नक्सली चुनाव का बहिष्कार पोस्टर
