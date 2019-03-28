Gaya: Residence of former MLC & BJP leader Anuj Kumar Singh in Dumariya blasted with dynamite by Naxals last night. No casualties reported. The Naxals also left a poster demanding boycott of elections. Police investigation underway. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/bcr8xNQczX— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
उत्तर बिहार के पूर्णिया लोकसभा सीट पर नामांकन भरने पहुंचे एक निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार को हवालात की हवा खानी पड़ी। दरअसल बिहार में शराब की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध है और नेताजी नशे में धुत होकर पर्चा भरने पहुंच गए थे।
27 मार्च 2019