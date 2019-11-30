राजद-जदयू गठबंधन पर बोले रघुवंश प्रसाद, महाराष्ट्र का फार्मूला लागू हुआ तो हार जाएगी भाजपा

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD on being asked about possibility of alliance between RJD and JDU: If non-BJP parties ally and Maharashtra formula is applied, BJP will be defeated. There is no alternative. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/JKLNFpKH3E— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अदालत के आदेश के बावजूद सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार के पेश नहीं होने पर गुवाहाटी हाई कोर्ट ने उनपर 50 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है।
27 नवंबर 2019