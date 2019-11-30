शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Raghuvansh Prasad Singh RJD on being asked about possibility of alliance between RJD JDU

राजद-जदयू गठबंधन पर बोले रघुवंश प्रसाद, महाराष्ट्र का फार्मूला लागू हुआ तो हार जाएगी भाजपा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 04:36 PM IST
रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह
रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राजद और जदयू के बीच गठबंधन की संभावना के बारे में पूछे जाने पर राजद नेता रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह ने शनिवार को कहा कि यदि गैर-भाजपा दलों का गठबंधन होता है और महाराष्ट्र के फार्मूले को लागू किया जाता है, तो भाजपा हार जाएगी। इसके अलावा दूसरा कोई विकल्प नहीं है।
विज्ञापन
 



रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह लंबे समय से आजेडी और जेडीयू के साथ आने की वकालत करते रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा था, नीतीशजी को आप जानते हैं। वह निश्चित रूप से पाला बदलेंगे लेकिन कोई भी व्यक्ति इसकी भविष्यवाणी नहीं कर सकता है कि वह कब करेंगे या क्या करेंगे। इससे पहले भी कई बार यह हो चुका है। यह आश्चर्यजनक नहीं है।
Safalta Class से Crack करें SSC-2019 सिर्फ 2999 रु. में, नए बैच 2 दिसम्बर से शुरू
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्याज के लिए लंबी लाइन में खड़े लोग
Bihar

बिहार: पटना-आरा में सस्ते प्याज के लिए लगीं लंबी कतारें, हेलमेट पहन पहुंचे अफसर

30 नवंबर 2019

उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

बिहार में गर्माया केंद्रीय विद्यालय मामला: कुशवाहा को महागठबंधन के साझीदारों का समर्थन

30 नवंबर 2019

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर में भक्तों की भीड़ (फाइल)
Agra

भव्य रूप से मनेगा बांकेबिहारी का प्राकट्योत्सव, देश-विदेश से जुटेंगे लाखों भक्त, यह होगा खास

30 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

बिहार: जलवायु परिवर्तन पर काम के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को नोबेल पुरस्कार देने की उठी मांग

29 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में आठ विस्फोटक बरामद, पुलिस ने किया निष्क्रिय, जांच जारी

28 नवंबर 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार मेला
Bihar

व्यापार मेला: बिहार पवेलियन ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, 60 लाख का कारोबार कर पांचवीं बार जीता गोल्ड

28 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
raghuvansh prasad singh rjd jdu bjp
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Vaishnavi Macdonald, Siddharth and Rashami
Television

BB13: ये है सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और रश्मि देसाई के रिश्ते का असली सच, ऑनस्क्रीन मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

30 नवंबर 2019

अनु दुबे
Delhi NCR

'जो करना है कर लो, अब डरने का मन नहीं करता', संसद के बाहर बैठी दिल्ली की बेटी ने दागे सवाल

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

AUSvPAK: वॉर्नर ने रचा इतिहास, गुलाबी गेंद से तिहरा शतक जड़ने वाले बने दूसरे बल्लेबाज

30 नवंबर 2019

TARIFF PLAN HIKE
Tech Diary

आज ही करा लें रिचार्ज, कल से महंगे हो जाएंगे सभी कंपनियों के प्लान

30 नवंबर 2019

अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक पल्लवी त्रिवेदी
Madhya Pradesh

#KabTakNirbhaya हैदराबाद की हैवानियत पर महिला पुलिस अधिकारी ने फेसबुक पर की अपील, वायरल

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सूरज बड़जात्या के बेटे का रिसेप्शन
Bollywood

सूरज बड़जात्या के बेटे के रिसेप्शन में सलमान-माधुरी पर टिकी निगाहें, रेखा के आगे तो सब फेल

30 नवंबर 2019

Samri
Bollywood

कभी 'सामरी' को देख खौफ से थर्रा जाते थे लोग, अब गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहा रामसे बंधुओं का 'दरिंदा'

30 नवंबर 2019

नैंसी और साहिल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नैंसी हत्याकांड: पति साहिल ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बोला-उसके फोन में मिले थे आपत्तिजनक फोटो

30 नवंबर 2019

नैंसी(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नैंसी हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आरोपी ने शव ठिकाने लगाने के बाद यहां खड़ी की थी कार

30 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप साबित हुए ये 5 स्टार किड, कुछ तो सालों से नहीं आ रहे नजर

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुपर 30 संस्थापक आनंद कुमार
Bihar

पेश नहीं होने से हाईकोर्ट नाराज, सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार पर लगाया जुर्माना

अदालत के आदेश के बावजूद सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार के पेश नहीं होने पर गुवाहाटी हाई कोर्ट ने उनपर 50 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है।

27 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बिहार विधानसभा
Bihar

प्याज की माला पहनकर बिहार विधानसभा पहुंचे राजद विधायक शिवचंद्र राम 

27 नवंबर 2019

सड़क हादसा
Bihar

दिल्ली से बिहार जा रही डबल डेकर बस यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर पलटी, 30 यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल

25 नवंबर 2019

तेजस्वी यादव और जगदानंद सिंह
Bihar

बिहार: जगदानंद बनेंगे राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, तेजस्वी बोले- ऐसा होता तो नीतीश नहीं, हम होते सीएम

25 नवंबर 2019

प्रेमचंद मिश्रा
Bihar

बिहार में ग्रुप डी के 180 पदों के लिए 5 लाख आवेदन, नेताओं में मचा सियासी घमासान

21 नवंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार ने पार्षदों के लिए बना एगए आवासीय परिसर का उद्घाटन किया
Bihar

बिहार: अब 82 लाख के डुप्लेक्स में रहेंगे विधान परिषद के सदस्य, सीएम ने सौंपी चाबी

19 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्तर का तैराक गोपाल प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

बिहार: सरकार की लापरवाही के कारण चाय बेचने को मजबूर हुआ राष्ट्रीय स्तर का तैराक

21 नवंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार(फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीतीश ने मोदी मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने वाली खबरों को किया खारिज, बताया फालतू

31 अक्टूबर 2019

वीएचपी के पूर्व संयुक्त सचिव कामेश्वर चौपाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

1989 में इन्होंने रखी थी राम मंदिर शिलान्यास में पहली ईंट, कोर्ट के फैसले पर दी यह प्रतिक्रिया

9 नवंबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

राम मंदिर का काम पूरा हुआ, जनसंख्या कानून के बाद राजनीति से हो जाऊंगा दूर: गिरिराज

16 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उद्धव सरकार ने सदन में साबित किया बहुमत, भाजपा ने सदन से किया वॉकआउट

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार ने बहुमत साबित कर दिया। भाजपा ने इस दौरान सदन से वॉकआउट कर दिया।

30 नवंबर 2019

recharge 3:19

1 दिसंबर से पहले करा लें मोबाइल, वरना देना पड़ेगा एक्सट्रा चार्ज

30 नवंबर 2019

concept pic

डेविड वॉर्नर ने पाकिस्तानी कप्तान के सामने तोड़ डाला उनका रिकॉर्ड

30 नवंबर 2019

concept pic 2:32

हैदराबाद कांड से गुस्से में बॉलीवुड, अक्षय कुमार सहित कई सितारों ने किए ट्वीट

30 नवंबर 2019

हैदराबाद केस 1:47

हैदराबाद में डॉक्टर के साथ हैवानियत, सोशल मीडिया से लेकर सड़क तक आक्रोश

30 नवंबर 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: मवेशी चरा रहे बच्चों के ऊपर गिरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, दबकर छह मासूमों की मौत

18 नवंबर 2019

विस्फोट से उड़ाने की धमकी
Bihar

बिहार: हाजीपुर जंक्शन और सोनपुर मेला को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, अलर्ट पर पुलिस

22 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

अनोखे तरीके से प्रजनन दर कम करेगा ये राज्य, मुख्यमंत्री ने निकाला रास्ता

12 नवंबर 2019

बॉयलर फटने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है
Bihar

बिहार: बॉयलर फटने से चार की मौत, पांच से ज्यादा लोग घायल

16 नवंबर 2019

पटना के एसएसपी स्वर्ण प्रभात
Bihar

पटना: पांचवी के छात्र ने महिला शिक्षक पर लगाया यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

7 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited