Home ›   Bihar ›   police team attacked in bihar chhapra two policemen died

बिहार के छपरा में पुलिस टीम पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, दो पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, छपरा Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 10:23 PM IST
बिहार पुलिस पर हमला
बिहार पुलिस पर हमला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बिहार में छपरा के मढौरा में अपराधियों ने बीच बाजार में एसआईटी टीम पर अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की जिसमें दो पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत हो गई और एक की हालत गंभीर है। सब इंस्पेक्टर मिथिलेश कुमार साह की हमले में मौत हो गई। जख्मी  हवलदार रजनीश को पटना रेफर किया गया है। 
मढौरा में अपराधियों ने पुलिस की एसआईटी टीम पर मढौरा मुख्य बाजार में अत्याधुनिक हथियार से फायरिंग कर दी जिससे बाजार में दहशत मच गई। इस दौरान दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें बंद कर फरार हो गए। 

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मढौरा पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची लेकिन एसआईटी के प्रभारी मिथिलेश कुमार साह और एक सिपाही की मौत हो चुकी थी जबकि हवलदार रजनीश की जांघ में गोली लगी थी। 

 
bihar police bihar chhapra policemen crime in bihar
