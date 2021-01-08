शहर चुनें
कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने को तेज प्रताप यादव राजी, बोले- सबसे पहले पीएम मोदी लगवाएं टीका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 08 Jan 2021 02:55 PM IST
राजद नेता तेजी प्रताप यादव
राजद नेता तेजी प्रताप यादव - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप यादव ने कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के हामी भर दी है लेकिन इससे पहले उन्होंने एक शर्त रखी है। तेजप्रताप यादव ने कहा कि हम सब कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवा लेंगे लेकिन पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वैक्सीन लगवाएं।
city & states bihar narendra modi prime minister of india rjd chief tej pratap yadav covid 19 vaccine corona vaccine india

