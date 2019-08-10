पटना : बच्चा चोर होने के शक में मॉब लिंचिंग का शिकार हुए व्यक्ति की अस्पताल में मौत

Patna: A person who was thrashed by a mob on suspicion of being a child lifter yesterday, died in hospital today. Garima Malik, SSP Patna says, "today an incident of mob lynching has been reported from Naubatpur. Police responded immediately & we have arrested 22 persons." #Bihar pic.twitter.com/PhXsGUAzFw— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019
