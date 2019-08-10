शहर चुनें

Bihar

पटना : बच्चा चोर होने के शक में मॉब लिंचिंग का शिकार हुए व्यक्ति की अस्पताल में मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 04:57 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार की राजधानी पटना में शुक्रवार को भीड़ ने एक व्यक्ति को बच्चा चुराने वाला समझकर जमकर पीटा था। आज उस व्यक्ति की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। पटना एसएसपी गरिमा मलिक ने बताया कि आज भी नौबतपुर से मॉब लिंचिंग की एक सूचना मिली थी। पुलिस ने तत्काल कार्रवाई की और हमने 22 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। 
bihar patna bihar mob lynching patna mob lynching
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

उमर अबदुल्ला और महबूबा मुफ्ती
Bihar

उमर अब्दुल्ला, महबूबा मुफ्ती समेत कई नेताओं के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज

बिहार में एक वकील ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस पार्टी के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला, पीडीपी नेता महबूबा मुफ्ती समेत कई अन्य नेताओं के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

7 अगस्त 2019

तेज प्रताप और ऐश्वर्या (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

पटना: तेज प्रताप से तलाक की सुनवाई के लिए पिता संग अदालत पहुंची पत्नी ऐश्वर्या

8 अगस्त 2019

Nitish Kumar (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

अनुच्छेद 370 पर जेडीयू का यू-टर्न, अब मोदी सरकार के कदम का किया समर्थन

8 अगस्त 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

पत्नी ऐश्वर्या का तेजप्रताप पर संगीन आरोप, बताया ड्रग एडिक्ट

6 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद बस में लगी आग, एक की मौत, कई घायल

5 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रीय हरित अधिकरण
Bihar

बिहार सरकार ने एनजीटी से कहा- राज्य में गंगा किनारे स्थित 17 शहर खुले में शौच से मुक्त

7 अगस्त 2019

सड़क दुर्घटना
Agra

एक्सप्रेसवे पर टाटा सूमो का टायर फटा, दिल्ली से बेगूसराय जा रहे छात्र की मौत

5 अगस्त 2019

कोसी नदी
Bihar

बिहार: केंद्र ने 4900 करोड़ की कोसी-मेची नदी जोड़ परियोजना को दी मंजूरी, बाढ़ से मिलेगी राहत

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में दर्दनाक हादसा, दीवार के नीचे दबकर चार मासूमों की मौत

4 अगस्त 2019

बिहार में बाढ़ का कहर
Bihar

बिहार में बाढ़ राहत कार्य के लिए आकस्मिक निधि से 600 करोड़ रूपये के अग्रिम की स्वीकृति मिली

6 अगस्त 2019

