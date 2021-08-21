बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   People clashed with police over prohibition on animal sacrifice in Deoria

बिहार: देवरिया में पशु बलि पर रोक से भड़के लोग, पुलिस पर पथराव कई जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देवरिया Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Sat, 21 Aug 2021 10:05 PM IST

सार

बिहार के देवरिया में सावन माह के आखिरी शुक्रवार को पशु बलि पर पाबंदी के फैसले से लोग भड़क गए। पुलिस पर पथराव किया गया। 
 
विज्ञापन
पुलिस पर हमला (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
पुलिस पर हमला (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के देवरिया में पशु बलि पर रोक के निर्णय से स्थानीय लोग भड़क गए। विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान उन्होंने पुलिस पर पथराव कर दिया। घटना में कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। 

मुजफ्फरपुर एसडीएम (पश्चिम) अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि सावन के आखिरी शुक्रवार को लोग नमाज अदा करते हैं और जानवरों की कुर्बानी देते हैं। हाल ही में बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया था कि इस वर्ष बलि पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। 

इस आपसी समझौते का उल्लंघन कर कुछ लोग जानवरों की बलि देने पर अड़े हुए और पुलिसकर्मियों पर पथराव करने लगे। इसमें एक दर्जन पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए। स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में है और बदमाशों की पहचान की जा रही है। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar bihar news deoria news animal sacrifice deoria clash with police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सोशल मीडिया पर काबुल की वायरल तस्वीर
World

काबुल में मां से बिछड़ रहे बच्चे: दीवार के इस पार आतंक, उस पार बच्चों की जिंदगी, देखें बोलतीं तस्वीरें

21 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: हेडिंग्ले में 19 साल बाद फिर इंग्लैंड को हराने उतरेगा भारत, जानें दोनों टीमों के दिलचस्प आंकड़े

21 अगस्त 2021

cheapest 4g phone in India
Gadgets

Jio Phone Next: 5000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले कई फोन पहले से हैं बाजार में, फीचर्स जानने के बाद नहीं करेंगे जियो फोन का इंतजार

21 अगस्त 2021

काबुल एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
World

काबुल: 150 भारतीयों को तालिबानी अपने साथ ले गए, दस्तावेज जांचने के बाद खाना खिलाकर हवाई अड्डे भेजा

21 अगस्त 2021

पीडीपी मुखिया महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा के बेतुके बोल: अफगानिस्तान को देखो, अमेरिका को भागना पड़ा, जिस दिन यहां सब्र की दीवार टूटी..

21 अगस्त 2021

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन
World

बड़ा खुलासा: बाइडन को राष्ट्रपति बनते देखना चाहता था ओसामा, 2010 में ही दे दी थी यह चेतावनी

21 अगस्त 2021

Delhi Traffic Police
Auto News

बड़ा एलान : गाड़ी में डीएल, आरसी रखने की जरूरत नहीं, इन मोबाइल एप में रखे दस्तावेज होंगे मान्य

21 अगस्त 2021

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Uttar Pradesh

उत्तर प्रदेश: चुनाव से छह महीने पहले होने वाला मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार चुनावी बिसात पर कितना है कारगर, ऐसे सधेगा जातिगत समीकरण

21 अगस्त 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

जांबाज: पोती को बचाने के लिए तेंदुए से भिड़ गए दादा-दादी, जंगली जानवर के जबड़ों से ऐसे बचाई जान

21 अगस्त 2021

सेक्स रैकेट
Bollywood

मुंबई: पांच सितारा होटल में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, क्राइम ब्रांच को मौके पर मिली एक अभिनेत्री और मॉडल

21 अगस्त 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited