Home ›   Bihar ›   Patna ›   All Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed in bihar from 5 april to 11 april due to coronavirus cases

कोरोना का कहर : बिहार में सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज 11 अप्रैल तक के लिए बंद, शादी और पारिवारिक कार्यों पर नहीं होगी रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Sat, 03 Apr 2021 11:12 PM IST

सार

  • बिहार में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए पांच अप्रैल से 11 अप्रैल तक सभी स्कूलों और कॉलेजों को बंद करने के आदेश
  • विवाह एवं अन्य पारिवारिक कार्यों को छोड़कर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर भीड़ लगाने पर रोक होगी
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

बिहार सरकार ने कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए पांच अप्रैल से 11 अप्रैल तक सभी स्कूलों और कॉलेजों को बंद करने का आदेश दिए हैं। वहीं कोरोना दिशानिर्देशों का पालन करते हुए बची हुई परीक्षाएं ली जाएंगी।  अप्रैल के अंत तक विवाह और अन्य पारिवारिक कार्यों को छोड़कर सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर भीड़ लगाने पर रोक होगी।
city & states patna covid-19 in bihar coronavirus coronavirus in bihar
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

