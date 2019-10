पटना में डेंगू का कहर: चपेट में आए भाजपा विधायक, दो दिन में बढ़ी और मरीजों की संख्या

Patna: Nitin Navin, BJP MLA from Bankipur, tested positive for dengue; says, “I would like to appeal to all the people to take precautions. The administration should take immediate steps to control the spread of disease." #Bihar pic.twitter.com/aG4HQrF5Hf

Sanjay Kumar,Bihar Principal Secy (Health):In last 2 days, dengue cases have gone up by 100. As per experts,30-40% Aedes mosquito larvae breeding inside houses. We're appealing to people in Patna to not allow water to stand. So far,there has been no mortality due to dengue(15.10) pic.twitter.com/vTb7PMjPtP