Opposition holds unique protest with helmets at Bihar assembly news in Hindi

बिहार विधानसभा: विरोध जताने हेलमेट पहन कर पहुंचे विपक्षी सदस्य, जानिए पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 28 Jul 2021 05:18 PM IST
राजद विधायक संगीता कुमारी
राजद विधायक संगीता कुमारी - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में विपक्षी दलों के सदस्यों ने बुधवार को विरोध का अनोखा तरीका अपनाया। यहां वह हेलमेट पहनकर पहुंचे और तख्तियां लहराकर केंद्र की मोदी और राज्य की नीतीश सरकार पर सवाल उठाए। विपक्षी सदस्यों ने इस दौरान बेरोजगारी और महंगाई जैसे मुद्दे उठाए। 
वहीं, प्रदर्शन कर रहे विधायकों में शामिल राजद विधायक संगीता कुमारी ने कहा कि 23 मार्च को विधानसभा में लोकतंत्र की हत्या हुई थी। हम उन महिलाओं के लिए न्याय की मांग कर रहे हैं जिनका अपमान हुआ है। हेलमेट किसी भी अन्याय के खिलाफ सुरक्षा का प्रतीक है।

 


 

city & states bihar bihar assembly bihar opposition helmet protest bihar
