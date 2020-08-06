शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Nitish government will provide financial assistance to the families of four people who died due to lightning

बिजली गिरने से चार की मौत, परिजनों के लिए सीएम नीतीश ने किया मुआवजे का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 06 Aug 2020 08:47 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में आकाशीय बिजली का प्रकोप जारी है। यहां इस प्राकृतिक आपदा से कई मौतें हो चुकी हैं। राज्य सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग ने बृहस्पतिवार को बताया कि राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने औरंगाबाद, रोहतास और जहानाबाद जिलों में बिजली से मरने वाले चार लोगों के परिजनों के लिए चार लाख रुपये की अनुग्रह राशि की घोषणा की है। 
विज्ञापन

 
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
nitish kumar bihar news bihar government lightning in bihar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अनुपमा पाठक
Bollywood

इस फेसबुक लाइव के बाद भोजपुरी फिल्मों की अभिनेत्री ने दे दी जान, चार दिन बाद दुनिया को मिली जानकारी

6 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus in Air
Health & Fitness

हवा में कितनी देर जिंदा रहता है कोरोना वायरस, कैसे फैलता है संक्रमण और हमें क्या करना चाहिए?

6 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विकास सिंह, सुशांत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

पांच दिन में 25 बार रिया ने किया था सुशांत को फोन, इस वजह से दिवंगत अभिनेता पर बना रही थीं दबाव

6 अगस्त 2020

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

राममंदिर पर प्रियंका गांधी के रुख ने कर दिया हैरान, राजीव गांधी के कारण विहिप को मिला था मौका

6 अगस्त 2020

समीर शर्मा
Bollywood

'कहानी घर घर की' के अभिनेता समीर शर्मा ने की आत्महत्या, सदमे में टेलीविजन जगत

6 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री मनोज सिन्हा
India News

क्या जम्मू-कश्मीर को लेकर मोदी और शाह ने बदला है नजरिया, पढ़िए उपराज्यपाल बदलने की कहानी!

6 अगस्त 2020

समीर शर्मा
Television

जानिए कौन थे समीर शर्मा और कैसे हुई थी अभिनय करियर की शुरुआत

6 अगस्त 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कब तक आएगी कोरोना की वैक्सीन और कितनी होगी कारगर? जानें क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

6 अगस्त 2020

भाजपा सरपंच(फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम में आतंकियों ने की भाजपा सरपंच की हत्या

6 अगस्त 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ से यूजर ने कहा- दौलत दान क्यों नहीं कर देते, BIG B ने ऐसे की बोलती बंद

6 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited