दिमागी बुखार: सीजेएम ने केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन और मंगल पांडे के खिलाफ दिए जांच के आदेश

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर के मुख्य न्यायायिक दंडाधिकारी (सीजेएम) सूर्यकांत तिवारी ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन और बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडे के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। यह आदेश उनके खिलाफ लापरवाही के एक मामले में दिया गया है जो बिहार में एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम के कारण मरने वाले बच्चों से संबंधित है।

Bihar: Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate, Suryakant Tiwari orders investigation against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan&Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, in a case of negligence registered against them, in connection with deaths of children in Muzaffarpur due to AES pic.twitter.com/343Uds6yQd