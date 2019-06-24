शहर चुनें

दिमागी बुखार: सीजेएम ने केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन और मंगल पांडे के खिलाफ दिए जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 12:59 PM IST
दिमागी बुखार को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक करते डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन
दिमागी बुखार को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक करते डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : Twitter
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर के मुख्य न्यायायिक दंडाधिकारी (सीजेएम) सूर्यकांत तिवारी ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन और बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडे के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। यह आदेश उनके खिलाफ लापरवाही के एक मामले में दिया गया है जो बिहार में एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम के कारण मरने वाले बच्चों से संबंधित है। 
 
acute encephalitis syndrome harsh vardhan mangal pandey chief judicial magistrate negligence एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम हर्षवर्धन मंगल पांडे लापरवाही
