दिमागी बुखार: सीजेएम ने केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन और मंगल पांडे के खिलाफ दिए जांच के आदेश

Bihar: Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate, Suryakant Tiwari orders investigation against Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan&Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, in a case of negligence registered against them, in connection with deaths of children in Muzaffarpur due to AES pic.twitter.com/343Uds6yQd— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
बिहार में एईएस (एक्यूट इंसेफलाइटिस सिंड्रोम) से मरने वाले बच्चों की संख्या 150 तक पहुंच गई है। बिहार सरकार और केंद्रीय एजेंसियों की टीमें एक ओर बच्चों की मौत के असल कारणों का पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं।
24 जून 2019