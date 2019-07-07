शहर चुनें

Junior doctors at Patna Medical College are on strike for last 3 days in Bihar

बिहार: फेल किए जाने पर जूनियर डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल, परिणामों की दोबारा जांच की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Jul 2019 02:57 PM IST
बिहार में हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर
बिहार में हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के जूनियर डॉक्टर बीते तीन दिनों से हड़ताल कर रहे हैं। हड़ताल कर रहे डॉक्टरों की मांग है कि परीक्षा के परिणामों की एक बार फिर जांच की जानी चाहिए।
जूनियर डॉक्टर सौरभ का कहना है, "डॉक्टर विजय कुमार का तबादला किया जाना चाहिए क्योंकि उन्होंने जूनियर डॉक्टरों को परीक्षा में केवल इसलिए फेल कर दिया क्योंकि उन्होंने एक विशेष ब्रांड की दवाइयां रिकमेंड नहीं की थीं।" 
 

 

bihar strike doctors strike patna medical college failed doctors re evaluation prescribed medicine बिहार में हड़ताल डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल परिणामों की जांच परीक्षा में फेल दवाइयां
