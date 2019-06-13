शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   JDU Spokesperson Ajay Alok resigned

जदयू प्रवक्ता अजय आलोक ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- पार्टी और मेरी विचारधारा समान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 10:00 PM IST
अजय आलोक (फाइल फोटो)
अजय आलोक (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
जनता दल यूनाईटेड (जदयू) के नेता अजय आलोक ने पार्टी प्रवक्ता के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने इसके पीछे का कारण बताते हुए कहा कि मेरी और पार्टी की विचारधारा मेल नहीं खा रही है। एक ट्वीट में अजय आलोक ने लिखा, 'मैंने जदयू के प्रवक्ता पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है क्योंकि मुझे लगता है कि मैं अच्छा काम नहीं कर पा रहा हूं, क्योंकि मेरे विचार और पार्टी के विचार मेल नहीं खा रहे हैं। मैं अपनी पार्टी और पार्टी अध्यक्ष को धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं जिन्होंने हमेशा मेरा समर्थन किया और मैं नीतीश कुमार के लिए शर्मिंदगी का कारण नहीं बनना चाहता हूं।'
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन




Recommended

चक्रवाती तूफान वायु
India News

तूफान ‘वायु’ ओमान की ओर मुड़ा, फिर भी 24 घंटे तक हाई अलर्ट पर गुजरात, कई ट्रेनें रद्द

13 जून 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद रातों रात बदली थी भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार खेसारी लाल यादव की किस्मत, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

13 जून 2019

Khesari Lal Yadav
Khesari Lal Yadav
Khesari Lal Yadav
khesari lal yadav
Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद रातों रात बदली थी भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार खेसारी लाल यादव की किस्मत, पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

13 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के मैच में जानें कैसा रहेगा मौसम और पिच का हाल

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

पाक कप्तान सरफराज ने पिच और ICC पर उठाए सवाल, क्या भारत से फिर सता रहा है हार का डर?

13 जून 2019

Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप इतिहास में 7 बार टकराई है भारत और न्यूजीलैंड, जानिए कब-किसने मारी बाजी

13 जून 2019

ind vs nz
ग्लेन टर्नर
ब्रूस एडगर
kapil dev 4 six
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप इतिहास में 7 बार टकराई है भारत और न्यूजीलैंड, जानिए कब-किसने मारी बाजी

13 जून 2019

Free travel ... So the new government will decide the future of the plan
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के हाथ से निकल सकती है मुफ्त सफर योजना, यहां पढ़ें क्यों होगा ऐसा

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
bihar ajay alok jdu spokesperson अजय आलोक alok ajay resignation nitish kumar जदयू
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

सुनील शेट्टी और सनी देओल
Bollywood

22 साल में इतनी बदल गई है 'बॉर्डर' की कास्ट, देखें कितने बदल गए लुक्स

13 जून 2019

जाकिर नाइक
India News

मलयेशिया से जाकिर नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण का मामला आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा : भारत

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
22 वर्षीय मणिपुरी युवक जोनेल सौगैजम
India News

मणिपुरी युवक को मिला ‘फेसबुक हॉल ऑफ फेम’ में स्थान, 5,000 डॉलर का भी मिला इनाम

12 जून 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा 2019
Festivals

आज है गंगा दशहरा, जानें इस दिन पूजन, दान और गंगा में डुबकी लगाने में 10 की संख्या का क्या है महत्व

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

चुनाव हार गईं लालू की बेटी मीसा तो 15 करोड़ की परियोजनाएं लीं वापस

किसी संसद सदस्य को अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य करने के लिए सांसद निधि योजना के तहत हर साल पांच करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किए जाते हैं।

13 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, माता-पिता की सेवा करना हुआ अनिवार्य वरना जाएंगे जेल

11 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरपुर में दिमारी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चे
Bihar

दिमागी बुखार से अब तक 56 बच्चों की मौत से दहशत में बिहार, जानिए इसके लक्षण और बचाव के तरीके

11 जून 2019

बिहरा के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

अब बिहार में बिकी अवैध शराब तो थानेदार को मिलेगी सजा

13 जून 2019

गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

'बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री कैसा हो, गिरिराज सिंह जैसा हो', नारा गूंजते ही सकते में जदयू

10 जून 2019

निशांत सर्राफ
Bihar

ट्रिपल मर्डर: पटना में कपड़ा व्यापारी ने पत्नी, बच्चे के साथ खुद को मारी गोली

11 जून 2019

राबड़ी देवी-लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

लालू यादव के 'अवतरण दिवस' पर राबड़ी देवी ने कहा- आपको हमारी भी उम्र लग जावे

11 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश ने कहा- पीएम मोदी के साथ मेरे संबंध बेहतर, विवादित मुद्दों पर जारी रहेगा विरोध

10 जून 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

केंद्र प्रायोजित योजना बंद हो, इसकी जगह केंद्र अपनी योजना चलाए: नीतीश कुमार

10 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

26 साल के शख्स को लगीं 18 गोलियां, सात घंटे के ऑपरेशन में डॉक्टर ने बचाई जान

10 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कोलकाता में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को एम्स के डॉक्टरों का भी समर्थन, अनोखे तरीके से जताया विरोध

पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता में मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉक्टरों के साथ मरीज के परिजनों के मारपीट करने के मामले में डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। इसी बीच हड़ताली डॉक्टरों के समर्थन में दिल्ली AIIMS के डॉक्टर भी उतर आए हैं।

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 5:31

जिसे लोग कहते थे सनकी उसने बना दी महानतम फिल्म मुगल-ए-आजम

13 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:33

बिश्केक में मोदी-जिनपिंग ने की मुलाकात, मसूद और पाकिस्तान के मुद्दे पर हुई बात

13 जून 2019

हेलिकॉप्टर 0:50

समंदर की तेज लहरों के बीच भारतीय तट रक्षक बल ने हेलिकॉप्टर से बचाई शख्स की जान

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:07

वायु ने बदली दिशा, गुजरात को अब नहीं होगा ज्यादा नुकसान

13 जून 2019

Related

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

लालू यादव के जन्मदिन पर नहीं दिखे तेजस्वी यादव, जदयू ने कसा तंज

12 जून 2019

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

2012 में टीईटी/एसटीईटी पास करने वालों के रोजगार प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता दो साल बढ़ाएगी बिहार सरकार

12 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: दिमागी बुखार ने ली अब तक 45 मासूमों की जान, 100 से ज्यादा बच्चे अस्पताल में भर्ती

10 जून 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

गिरिराज सिंह के विवादित बोल, ममता बनर्जी की कर दी किम जोंग उन से तुलना

8 जून 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

प्रशांत किशोर के ममता को सहयोग पर बोले नीतीश कुमार- उनकी कंपनी से पार्टी को मतलब नहीं

8 जून 2019

Japanese encephalitis
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर में एक्यूट इंसेफलाइटिस सिंड्रोम से अब तक 14 बच्चों की मौत

9 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.