जदयू प्रवक्ता अजय आलोक ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- पार्टी और मेरी विचारधारा समान नहीं

I have resigned as a Spokesperson from JDU as I think I am not doing good job as my views which are mine ofcourse do not match with my party , Thanks to my Party and my President who has always supported me and I don’t want to be a source of embarrassment for @NitishKumar ,— Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) June 13, 2019
June 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
किसी संसद सदस्य को अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य करने के लिए सांसद निधि योजना के तहत हर साल पांच करोड़ रुपए आवंटित किए जाते हैं।
13 जून 2019