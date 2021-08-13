बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   girl from a shelter home in Bodh Gaya, Bihar alleges sexual assault

शर्मनाक: बोधगया के शेल्टर होम में लड़की का यौन उत्पीड़न, डीएम ने दिए जांच के आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बोधगया Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Fri, 13 Aug 2021 12:16 AM IST

सार

  • लड़की मूल रूप से नवादा की रहने वाली है लेकिन बोधगया के एक शेल्टर होम में रह रही थी
  • सहायक निदेशक ने कहा- शेल्टर होम में 24 घंटे पुलिस का पहरा, ऐसी घटना असंभव
विज्ञापन
शेल्टर होम, गया
शेल्टर होम, गया - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

बिहार के बोधगया से एक शर्मनाक घटना सामने आई है। यहां के एक शेल्टर होम में एक लड़की ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। एक अधिकारी डीके शर्मा ने कहा कि डीएम ने मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। इसकी रिपोर्ट 48 घंटे में पेश की जाएगी। 
विज्ञापन

 

डीके शर्मा जिला बाल संरक्षण इकाई के सहायक निदेशक हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि लड़की मूल रूप से नवादा की रहने वाली है लेकिन बोधगया के एक शेल्टर होम में रह रही थी। जांच चल रही है, जल्द ही सच्चाई सामने आ जाएगी।

सहायक निदेशक डीके शर्मा ने कहा कि ऐसी घटना का होना असंभव है क्योंकि इस शेल्टर होम में 24 घंटे पुलिस का पहरा रहता है और सब सीसीटीवी की निगरानी में रहता है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar bihar news bihar girl bihar police
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड 2nd Test लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: केएल राहुल का शतक, दूसरे टेस्ट में भारत की पकड़ मजबूत, स्टंप्स तक स्कोर 276/3

12 अगस्त 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

यूपी: पांच जिलों के कोविड अस्पतालों ने छिपाया 300 मौतों का सच, हर दिन के साथ गहरा रहा है शक

12 अगस्त 2021

किन्नौर हादसा: रेस्क्यू में जुटे जवान।
Himachal Pradesh

किन्नौर में कुदरत का कहर: जिंदगी बचाने की जद्दोजहद जारी, सीएम ने थपथपाई पीठ, 30 घंटे से रेस्क्यू में जुटे हैं जवान

12 अगस्त 2021

तालिबान
World

हालात: गजनी शहर के बाद हेरात पर भी तालिबान का कब्जा, अफगान सरकार ने रखा साझेदारी का प्रस्ताव

12 अगस्त 2021

जाने भी दो यारो
Bollywood

Bioscope S2: इस मामूली बजट में बनी ‘जाने भी दो यारो’, नसीरुद्दीन शाह की फीस जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे

12 अगस्त 2021

अक्षय कुमार, प्रियंका चोपड़ा, शाहरुख खान, कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

एक्शन: अपनी फिल्मों में खुद ही स्टंट करना पसंद करते हैं ये सितारे, अभिनेत्रियां भी नहीं हैं किसी से कम

12 अगस्त 2021

कमजोर हड्डी प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

ध्यान दें: कमजोर हड्डियों के पीछे छुपी हैं खाने-पीने की ये चार चीजें, आज ही छोड़ना फायदेमंद

12 अगस्त 2021

Mahindra XUV700 spied
Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 : देश की पहली कार होगी जिसमें मिलेगा यह अनोखा फीचर, एक आवाज पर करेगी काम

12 अगस्त 2021

कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

अलर्ट: आने वाले वर्षों में कितना संक्रामक हो जाएगा कोरोना? किन्हें होगा ज्यादा खतरा? अध्ययन में बड़ा खुलासा

12 अगस्त 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 13 August 2021: शुक्रवार को इन 5 राशियों के भाग्य में पैसा, जानें आपकी किस्मत में है क्या

12 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited