Former ward councillor Nageshwar Rai was shot dead by unknown assailants in Patna

बिहार: पूर्व निगम पार्षद नागेश्वर राय की अज्ञात हमलावरों ने गोली मारकर की हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 01:53 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के पूर्व निगम पार्षद नागेश्वर राय की अज्ञात हमलावरों ने गोली मारकर की हत्या कर दी है। उन्हें आज सुबह पटना के पास चित्रगुप्त नगर में गोली मारी गई। पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है। फिलहाल घटना के पीछे का मकसद पता नहीं चला है। 
घटना के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।


प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

पटना में लड़कियों के हॉस्टल में शराब पार्टी, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मामला दर्ज

बिहार की राजधानी पटना के एक गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में रोजाना शराब पार्टी चलती थी। शुक्रवार की शाम भी ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ। दरअसल इस दिन भी यहां हॉस्टल संचालक का भाई और तीन अन्य लोग शराब पी रहे थे।

1 सितंबर 2019

जश्न मनाता बदमाश पिंटू तिवारी
Bihar

बिहार की जेल में बर्थडे पार्टी, कुख्यात पिंटू तिवारी ने मनाया जश्न

1 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

कश्मीरी बहनों से शादी करना बिहार के दो युवकों को पड़ा भारी, गिरफ्तार

30 अगस्त 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

लालू की तबीयत एक बार फिर बिगड़ी, 37 फीसदी काम कर रहीं किडनी 

31 अगस्त 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार में लगेगी अरुण जेटली की मूर्ति, राज्य उत्सव के रूप में मनाई जाएगी जयंती: नीतीश कुमार

31 अगस्त 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश सरकार ने बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद अब पान मसाला पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

30 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: बदमाशों ने की महादलित महिला की आंख फोड़ने की कोशिश

1 सितंबर 2019

पटना हाईकोर्ट के जज जस्टिस राकेश कुमार
Bihar

पटना हाईकोर्ट के जज ने कहा- भ्रष्टाचारियों को संरक्षण देती है न्यायपालिका

29 अगस्त 2019

बिहार वायरल वीडियो
Bihar

बिहार: एके 47 राइफल लहराते युवक का वायरल हुआ वीडियो, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच

30 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: सचिवालय में सरकारी कर्मचारियों के जींस-टीशर्ट पहनकर आने पर लगी रोक

30 अगस्त 2019

रिटायरमेंट के दिन शिक्षक ने पत्नी का सपना किया पूरा, हेलीकॉप्टर से घर पहुंचे रमेश चंद मीणा

रिटायरमेंट के दिन एक शख्स ने अपनी पत्नी की इच्छा पूरी की। अलवर के एक शिक्षक रमेश चंद मीणा रिटायरमेंट के दिन अपनी पत्नी के साथ हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार होकर घर पहुंचे।

1 सितंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह 1:57

दिग्विजय सिंह ने भाजपा और बजरंग दल पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, कहा ISI से दोनों लेते हैं पैसा

1 सितंबर 2019

तीज 2:06

हरतालिका तीज: कैसे प्रसन्न होंगे भगवान शंकर और पार्वती, जानें पूजा की सारी विधि

1 सितंबर 2019

काला धन 1:48

किन किन भारतीयों ने स्विस बैंक में काला धन किया है जमा, आज से मिलेगी हर जानकारी

1 सितंबर 2019

अल्ताफ हुसैन 1:02

पाकिस्तान के मुत्ताहिदा कौमी मूवमेंट पार्टी चीफ अल्ताफ हुसैन ने गाया ‘सारे जहां से अच्छा’

31 अगस्त 2019

