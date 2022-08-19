Bihar: पूर्व विधायक सुनील पांडेय को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया, गोलीबारी की घटना में साजिश रचने का आरोप

Mirzapur, Bihar | Former MLA Narendra alias Sunil Pandey was arrested by police for planning and providing shelter in the shooting incident on Ashtabhuja hill of Mirzapur.
He has been arrested & sent to jail: CO City, Prabhat Rai pic.twitter.com/vQsG51t48Y— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022
