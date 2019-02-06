Madhya Pradesh: Hoarding seen in Bhopal ahead of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's visit to the city on February 8. The hoarding addresses CM Kamal Nath as 'Hanuman evam Gau Bhakt' and Rahul Gandhi as 'Ram bhakt'. pic.twitter.com/6TLqn5sBID— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019
बिहार के कठिहार जिले में एक मुस्लिम शिक्षक की पिटाई का मामला सामने आया है। उसे इसलिए पीटा गया क्योंकि उसने वन्दे मातरम कहने से इनकार कर दिया था।
7 फरवरी 2019