Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Engine of a goods train has derailed near Cabin No. 1, Katihar rail yard in bihar

बिहार : मालगाड़ी का इंजन पटरी से उतरा, रेल यातायात प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 10:49 PM IST
Engine of a goods train has derailed near Cabin No. 1, Katihar rail yard in bihar
बिहार में एक मालगाड़ी के इंजन की पटरी से उतरने की खबर है। कटिहार रेल यार्ड के केबिन नंबर 1 के पास एक मालगाड़ी का इंजन पटरी से उतर गया। इंजन के पटरी से उतरने की वजह से रेल यातायात प्रभावित हो रहा है। रेलवे सुरक्षा बल और रेलवे के अधिकारी मौके पर मौजूद हैं और मामले की छानबीन कर रहे हैं। 
26 जनवरी पर मुस्लिम शिक्षक ने कह दी थी ये बड़ी बात, घटना का वीडियो वायरल

बिहार में एक शिक्षक को भारी विरोध इसीलिए झेलना पड़ गया क्योंकि उसने वंदेमातरम नहीं कहा। घटना वाले दिन इस टीचर के साथ क्या हुआ। वाकए की पूरी तस्वीर देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

7 फरवरी 2019

