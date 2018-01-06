Download App
ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case

चारा घोटाला में सजा से पहले लालू यादव पर ईडी का शिकंजा कसा, एक दूसरे केस में पूरक चार्जशीट दाखिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 12:00 PM IST
ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case
लालू प्रसाद यादव
चारा घोटाला के एक मामले में सजा के ऐलान से पहले राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने शिकंजा कसा है। ईडी ने 8000 करोड़ रुपये के कथित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया है। 

इससे पहले ईडी ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और लालू प्रसाद यादव की पत्नी राबड़ी देवी से पटना में पूछताछ की थी। जांच के दौरान ईडी तेजस्वी यादव से भी पूछताछ कर चुकी है। 

8000 करोड़ रुपये के कथित मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोप में लालू प्रसाद यादव और उनके परिवार के खिलाफ ईडी ने केस दर्ज किया था। यह मामला यूपीए सरकार में लालू यादव के रेल मंत्री रहते हुए घोटाले से जुड़ा है। 

एफआईआर में आरोप लगाया गया है कि लालू ने रेल मंत्री रहते आईआरसीटीसी की उस कंपनी को टेंडर सौंप दिया जिनसे उन्होंने बतौर रिश्वत पटना में महत्वपूर्ण जगह की जमीन पाई थी। यह जमीन सरला गुप्ता की एक बेनामी कंपनी के जरिये उन्हें दी गई थी। 

पिछले साल सितंबर में ईडी ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में कार्रवाई करते हुए मीसा भारती के दिल्ली स्थित पालम के बिजवासन में फार्महाउस को अटैच किया था। मीसा और उनके पति शैलेश पर फर्जी कंपनियों के सहारे कालेधन को सफेद करने का आरोप है। 
lalu yadav misa bharti ed
तो इस वजह से लालू से नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं उनके समर्थक

राजद सुप्रीम लालू यादव रांची की बिरसा मुंडा जेल में है। उनसे मिलने के लिए हर रोज बड़ी संख्या में राजद नेता में जेल पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन इन नेताओं में से अधिक्तर को मायूस होकर लौटना पड़ रहा है।

26 दिसंबर 2017

Setback for RJD, Lalu Yadav found guilty in fodder scam case 3:26

लालू यादव ने खुद को जेल भेजने के पीछे बीजेपी की बताई साजिश

24 दिसंबर 2017

Fodder scam lalu yadav cbi court jail tejashwi yadav 1:51

चारा घोटाला: तेजस्वी बोले, ये आखिरी फैसला नहीं, हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे

24 दिसंबर 2017

MAN DIES IN KATHIAR DUE TO BIHAR BANDH CALLED BY LALU YADAVS RJD 0:40

लालू यादव की आरजेडी के बंद की वजह से युवक की मौत!

22 दिसंबर 2017

LABOURS GOT KILLED DUE TO BLAST IN BOILER OF SASAMUSA SUGAR MILL IN BIHAR 1:24

बिहार की ये शुगर मिल बन गई मजदूरों का काल

21 दिसंबर 2017

FODDER SCAM: Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate files plea in CBI Court, demanding minimum punishment
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू ने की CBI कोर्ट से कम-से-कम सजा की मांग, खराब सेहत का दिया हवाला

5 जनवरी 2018

Fodder Scam: CBI Special Court Verdict On Lalu Yadav
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: आज सीबीआई कोर्ट सुनाएगी लालू यादव को सजा

5 जनवरी 2018

Declaration of punishment can be against Lalu Yadav today
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला मामला: लालू के खिलाफ आज हो सकता है सजा का ऐलान

4 जनवरी 2018

Lalu yadav Fodder Scam: Special CBI court in Ranchi to Sentence RJD chief Lalu Prasad and 16 Others
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू यादव समेत 16 आरोपियों पर सीबीआई कोर्ट कल सुनाएगी फैसला

3 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court notice to Tej Pratap Yadav on use of casteist word after fodder scam verdict
Bihar

जाति सूचक शब्द बोलने पर लालू के बड़े बेटे तेजप्रताप यादव को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का नोटिस

3 जनवरी 2018

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das gave statement about RJD supremo Lalu Prasad lodged in jail in Ranchi
Jharkhand

सीएम रघुवर दास ने रांची जेल में बंद राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद के बारे में दिया यह बयान

29 दिसंबर 2017

