Home ›   Bihar ›   Conducted Air survey for four hours said CM Nitish Kumar on Bihar floods 

बिहार में बाढ़ तक नीतीश कुमार का बयान, चार घंटे तक हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 12:15 PM IST
नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : File Photo
बिहार में आई बाढ़ पर राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि उन्होंने चार घंटे तक हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया है।
nitish kumar
