शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   CBI raid Rabri`s Patna residence, son Tejashwi yadav questioned under Railway Tender case

पटना: लालू के घर CBI का छापा, राबड़ी और तेजस्वी से चार घंटे चली पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 03:43 PM IST
CBI raid Rabri`s Patna residence, son Tejashwi yadav questioned under Railway Tender case
भारत बंद के बीच बिहार सुलग रहा है तो एक खबर ने लालू समर्थकों में इस गुस्से को और बढ़ा दिया है। रेलवे होटल के टेंडर मामले में लालू के पटना वाले घर पर छापेमारी की गई है। राबड़ी की मौजूदगी में सीबीआई ने घर की तलाशी ली। इस पर बेटे तेजस्वी और मां राबड़ी से कई सवाल पूछे गए हैं। सीबीआई की ये पूछताछ चार घंटे तक चली। 



2006 रेलवे होटल के टेंडर मामले में सीबीआई ने लालू समेत राबड़ी देवी, तेजस्वी यादव, सरला गुप्ता, आईआरसीटीसी के तत्कालीन एमडी पीके गोयल, विजय कोचर, विनय कोचर पर आईपीसी की धारा 420 और 120बी के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। 

लालू और बाकी आरोपियों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी और आपराधिक साजिश के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। सीबीआई ने इससे पहले प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की थी और बताया था कि होटल आवंटन में बड़ा घोटाला हुआ है। सीबीआई का कहना है कि 32 करोड़ की जमीन को करीब 65 लाख में दे दिया गया।

लालू पर आरोप है कि जब वे रेलमंत्री थे उस दौरान उन्होंने निजी कंपनी को फायदा पहुंचाया। इससे पहले मामले में सीबीआई ने देशभर में लालू के 12 ठिकानों पर छापे मारे थे। सीबीआई ने उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर इस केस की गंभीरता से जांच शुरू है। जिसमें सीबीआई ने आज ये छापेमारी की है।

RELATED

lalu prasad yadav rabri devi tejashwi yadav cbi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल से आते ही इन 2 दिन में सलमान अब तक कर चुके हैं ये 5 काम, आपको मालूम है क्या?

10 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

10 अप्रैल 2018

The graves
Supernatural Stories

बेहद भयानक है इस पेड़ की कहानी, दफ्न है एक ऐसा राज, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

10 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

ट्रोलर्स की कॉकरोच से तुलना करते हुए ट्विंकल खन्ना बोलीं-जो इन्हें गंभीरता से लेते हैं वे मूर्ख हैं

10 अप्रैल 2018

Kumkum Bhagya
Bollywood

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की कहानी में आएगा बड़ा TWIST, सीरियल में होगी इस मशहूर एक्टर की एंट्री

10 अप्रैल 2018

sri reddy
Television

बीच सड़क टॉपलेस हुई एक्ट्रेस का नया खुलासा, 'डायरेक्टर्स की करतूतों के सबूत हैं मेरे पास'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान का साथ देने पर उनकी को-एक्ट्रेस को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, केस दर्ज

10 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

कपिल शर्मा ने फिर नहीं की शूटिंग, अब चैनल को उठाना पड़ेगा यह कदम

10 अप्रैल 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

बिहारन से लेकर पाकिस्तानी जासूस तक, आलिया के ऐसे 5 दमदार रोल जो काफी पसंद किए गए

10 अप्रैल 2018

नेहा पेंडसे
Television

कपिल शर्मा के बारे में आई एक और बुरी खबर, करतूतें देख शो छोड़ गईं 'मैडम'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

LIVE: PM Modi has laid the foundation stone of 5 schemes in Bapu Dham
Bihar

पीएम मोदी बोले- केंंद्र का बिहार सरकार को पूरा समर्थन, असामाजिक तत्वों से लड़ रहे नीतीश

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बिहार पहुंच गए हैं। उनके बिहार पहुंचने के बाद गवर्नर सत्यपाल मलिक और सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने उनका स्वागत किया।

10 अप्रैल 2018

Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi
Bihar

PM मोदी के सामने नीतीश का छलका दर्द, कहा- सभी धर्मों की इज्जत से ही आगे बढ़ेगा देश

10 अप्रैल 2018

अय्यर
Bihar

बिहार: पीएम मोदी ने खूब की परमेश्वरन अय्यर की तारीफ, जानें क्यों हैं इतने खास

10 अप्रैल 2018

Bihar university issues photo of a woman in lingerie on her admit card
Bihar

हद हो गई अब तो..एडमिट कार्ड पर लगा दी बिकनी वाली लड़की की फोटो

10 अप्रैल 2018

जेट एयरवेज, इनसेट में मच्छर भगाते यात्री
Lucknow

इंडिगो के बाद जेट एयरवेज में मच्छरों का आतंक, मच्छर मारते यात्रियों का वीडियो वायरल

10 अप्रैल 2018

Modi attacks on mayavati, said sc-st act was diminutive by mayawati 
Bihar

बीजेपी ने कहा- सीएम पद पर रहते हुए मायावती ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट को किया कमजोर

10 अप्रैल 2018

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मृतक के शरीर मे करीब 15 चोटें
Kanpur

BJP विधायक पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली लड़की के पिता की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में बड़ा खुलासा

10 अप्रैल 2018

today pm narendra modi will be lauch madhepura rail engine
Bihar

बिहार पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, चंपारण सत्याग्रह की शताब्दी के मौके पर देंगे विशेष तोहफा

10 अप्रैल 2018

10 april bharat bandh in uttarakhand
Dehradun

भारत बंद: देहरादून में धारा-144 लागू, बाकी जिलों में बंद का मिला-जुला असर

10 अप्रैल 2018

pritam singh
Dehradun

जब से BJP की सरकार आई है तब से लूट-डकैती बढ़ी है: प्रीतम सिंह

10 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

भोजपुरी में भाषण की शुरुआत कर मोदी ने जीता लोगों का दिल

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी चंपारण सत्याग्रह के शताब्दी समारोह के लिए बिहार के चंपारण पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने अपने भाषण की शुरुआत भोजपुरी से की।

10 अप्रैल 2018

चंपारण 3:14

क्या था चंपारण सत्याग्रह जिसके सौ साल पूरे होने का एक साल तक चलता रहा जश्न

10 अप्रैल 2018

आरा 1:46

VIDEO: भारत बंद में अब यहां गूंजी गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट

10 अप्रैल 2018

तेजस्वी यादव, नरेंद्र मोदी 1:08

तेजस्वी यादव ने बताया बीजेपी में ‘इनकी’ कोई इज्जत नहीं

8 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान 1:55

अर्पिता और अलवीरा के अलावा भी हैं सल्लू की दो ‘बहनें’, रिहाई के लिए रखा व्रत

8 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

लालू प्रसाद यादव
India News

चारा घोटाले में 37 दोषी करार, पांच बरी, लालू नहीं थे आरोपी

10 अप्रैल 2018

lalu yadav son tej pratap can marry with former bihar CMs daroga rai grand daughter
Bihar

तेजप्रताप के सिर सजेगा दूल्हे का सेहरा, बिहार के पूर्व सीएम की पोती बनेगी लालू की बहू

5 अप्रैल 2018

lalu yadav
India News

लालू के इलाज को एम्स ने छह डॉक्टर लगाए, किडनी संक्रमण से जूझ रहे हैं बिहार के पूर्व सीएम

4 अप्रैल 2018

lalu yadav
India News

इलाज के लिए दिल्ली आए लालू, बोले-नीतीश के हाथ से निकला बिहार, BJP ने आग में ढकेला

29 मार्च 2018

shatrughan sinha posted photos on twitter with lalu prasad yadav
Bihar

लालू से मुलाकात के बाद शत्रुघ्न ने शेयर की तस्वीर, लिखा- एक जैसी सोच का पुनर्मिलन

25 मार्च 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला: लालू यादव को बड़ा झटका, 14 साल की कैद और 60 लाख का जुर्माना

25 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.