बिहार : मुजफ्फरपुर के गांव में बोरे में मिला 10 साल की बच्ची का शव

Bihar: Body of a 10-year-old girl, kept in a sack, was found in Muzaffarpur's Bairia area yesterday. Police say, "The body is being sent for postmortem. Efforts will be made to identify the body. Further action will be taken after the identity is ascertained." (07.12.2019) pic.twitter.com/IXzOX3QWwt— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के बाद शव को जला दिया गया था। अब बिहार में भी लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म के बाद शव को जलाने का मामला सामने आया है।
4 दिसंबर 2019