शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Body of a 10 year old girl in a sack was found in Bairia village of Muzaffarpur Bihar

बिहार : मुजफ्फरपुर के गांव में बोरे में मिला 10 साल की बच्ची का शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 06:21 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के बैरिया गांव में शनिवार को 10 साल की एक बच्ची का शव बोरे में बंद मिला। पुलिस ने बताया कि शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। शव की पहचान के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। पहचान हो जाने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन


 
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

A minor was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a teacher & two others in Nirmali, Supaul
Bihar

बिहार: नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण कर शिक्षक समेत तीन लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म

7 दिसंबर 2019

दरभंगा
India News

दरभंगा मामले पर पूछा गया सवाल तो कन्नी काटकर निकल गए सुशील मोदी

7 दिसंबर 2019

बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी
Bihar

बिहार: दरभंगा में पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म, सवालों पर कन्नी काट गए सुशील मोदी

7 दिसंबर 2019

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
सब कुशल मंगल

सब कुशल मंगल के ट्रेलर लॉन्च इवेंट में गूंजे दर्शकों के ठहाके
नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: दुष्कर्म के लिए नीतीश ने अश्लील साइटों को ठहराया जिम्मेदार, कहा- लगे प्रतिबंध

7 दिसंबर 2019

लालू यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटालाः झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की लालू यादव की जमानत याचिका

7 दिसंबर 2019

घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
India News

उन्नाव केस: जिंदा जलाए जाने के बाद भी दौड़ती रही पीड़िता, क्या-क्या हुआ जानिए सबकुछ

6 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bihar muzaffarpur bairia muzaffarpur
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गांव पहुंचा उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का शव
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म: ...और इस तरह घर लौटी बिटिया, हर तरफ मातम और सिसकियां

8 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव में इसी जगह पर दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को पेट्रोल डालकर जलाया गया था
Kanpur

उन्नाव की कहानी: प्रेम, धोखा फिर दुष्कर्म, जब पीड़िता ने मांगा इंसाफ तो जला दिया जिंदा

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को अस्पताल ले जाती पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दम तोड़ने से पहले भाई से गले लगकर उन्नाव पीड़िता ने कही थी यह बात

7 दिसंबर 2019

ये है मोहब्बतें
Television

बंद हो रहा है स्टार प्लस का ये फेमस टीवी शो, भावुक अभिनेता ने कही ये बात

7 दिसंबर 2019

पारस छाबड़ा और आकांक्षा पुरी
Television

Bigg Boss 13 कंटेस्टेंट पारस से नाराज हुईं उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड, आकांक्षा ने सार्वजनिक किए पर्सनल चैट्स

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गृह मंत्रालय
India News

गृह मंत्रालय की ये बातें मान ली होती तो आज जिंदा होतीं उन्नाव और हैदराबाद की बेटियां

7 दिसंबर 2019

unnao rape burning case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया की याद दिला गई उन्नाव पीड़िता, आंखों से छलक उठे आंसू, भावुक कर देंगे नर्सों के ये बोल

7 दिसंबर 2019

सलमान खान और रानी मुखर्जी
Television

Bigg Boss 13: जब रानी बोलीं- बच्चे पैदा कर लीजिए, सलमान खान ने दिया ये जवाब

7 दिसंबर 2019

सास-बहू हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

सास-बहू हत्याकांड: ससुर ने पांच दिन पहले रच ली थी हत्या की साजिश, सब्जी मंडी से लाया था 'हथियार'

7 दिसंबर 2019

Pakistan Cricket Team
Cricket News

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पाकिस्तानी टीम का एलान, 10 साल बाद इस 34 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी की वापसी

7 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जांच में जुटी फॉरेंसिक टीम
Bihar

बक्सर दुष्कर्म मामला: घटनास्थल पहुंच जांच में जुटी फॉरेंसिक टीम

हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के बाद शव को जला दिया गया था। अब बिहार में भी लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म के बाद शव को जलाने का मामला सामने आया है।

4 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राजद के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

तेजस्वी-तेज प्रताप के बीच शीतयुद्ध के बाद अब रघुवंश प्रसाद भड़के

5 दिसंबर 2019

संदिग्ध बम
Bihar

बिहार: मोतिहारी में मदर डेयरी के पास मिला संदिग्ध बम, हड़कंप

5 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार : सेना के जवान ने पत्नी और साली की हत्या कर खुद को गोली से उड़ाया

2 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार : किशोरी को छेड़ने वालों को जमानत, 15 दिन सामुदायिक सेवा करने का आदेश

4 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: समस्तीपुर में महिला का अधजला शव बरामद, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

4 दिसंबर 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: 11वीं बार राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के अध्यक्ष बने लालू प्रसाद यादव

3 दिसंबर 2019

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा का अनशन तुड़वाते नेता
Bihar

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा का उपवास समाप्त, शरद यादव ने तुड़वाया आमरण अनशन

1 दिसंबर 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

मानहानि मामला: वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए लालू यादव की पेशी 20 जनवरी तक टली

2 दिसंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार(फाइल फोटो)
India News

नीतीश ने मोदी मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होने वाली खबरों को किया खारिज, बताया फालतू

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

उन्नाव केस | उन्नाव पीड़िता के परिवार को 25 लाख रुपये का मुआवजा और घर देगी योगी सरकार

उन्नाव मामले में पीड़िता की मौत के बाद देशभर में गुस्से का माहौल है। वहीं अब योगी सरकार ने परिवार को मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है।

7 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 6:04

8 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

7 दिसंबर 2019

एनईएफटी 2:16

16 दिसंबर से सभी बैंकों में 24 घंटे एनईएफटी की सुविधा शुरू, आरबीआई ने जारी किए निर्देश

7 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव 1:18

सपा और भाजपा आमने-सामने, साक्षी महाराज ने कहा- उन्नाव का नाम बदनाम हो गया

7 दिसंबर 2019

ठक ठक गैंग 2:21

ठक ठक गैंग का शिकार हुआ एक और शख्स, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई वारदात

7 दिसंबर 2019

Related

मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा
Bihar

बिहार: हाजीपुर में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े मुथूट फाइनेंस से 55 किलो सोना लूटा

23 नवंबर 2019

वीएचपी के पूर्व संयुक्त सचिव कामेश्वर चौपाल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

1989 में इन्होंने रखी थी राम मंदिर शिलान्यास में पहली ईंट, कोर्ट के फैसले पर दी यह प्रतिक्रिया

9 नवंबर 2019

सुपर 30 संस्थापक आनंद कुमार
Bihar

पेश नहीं होने से हाईकोर्ट नाराज, सुपर 30 के संस्थापक आनंद कुमार पर लगाया जुर्माना

27 नवंबर 2019

उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

बिहार में गर्माया केंद्रीय विद्यालय मामला: कुशवाहा को महागठबंधन के साझीदारों का समर्थन

30 नवंबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

बिहार: जलवायु परिवर्तन पर काम के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को नोबेल पुरस्कार देने की उठी मांग

29 नवंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार ने पार्षदों के लिए बना एगए आवासीय परिसर का उद्घाटन किया
Bihar

बिहार: अब 82 लाख के डुप्लेक्स में रहेंगे विधान परिषद के सदस्य, सीएम ने सौंपी चाबी

19 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited