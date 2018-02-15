अपना शहर चुनें

बिहार के आरा में ब्लास्ट से मचा हड़कंप, 4 संदिग्ध फरार, 1 गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आरा Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 09:06 AM IST
बिहार के आरा में ब्लास्ट होने की खबर सामने आ रही है, जिसमें आतंकी हमले को अंजाम देने आया एक संदिग्ध बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गया है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक संदिग्ध के चार अन्य साथी मौके से फरार हो गए। 

सभी पांचों संदिग्ध बंगाल से जैन धर्मशाला में ठहरने के लिए आए हुए थे, लेकिन उनकी चूक ने ही बड़ी आतंकी साजिश को नाकाम कर दिया। दरअसल, एक संदिग्ध ने जैसे ही अपना बैग खोला, तो उसमें ब्लास्ट हो गया। 

घटना उस वक्त हुई जब सभी धर्मशाला में ठहरने के लिए डॉक्यूमेंट्स वेरिफाइड करवा रहे थे और इसी दौरान इनके पास रखे बैग में ब्लास्ट हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि सभी शहर में बड़ी आतंकी घटना को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे। 
 



गिरफ्त में आए संदिग्ध से पुलिस ने बंदूक भी बरामद की है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है और चारों संदिग्धों की तलाश की जा रही है।
