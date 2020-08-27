बिहार में 50 से अधिक उम्र के पुलिसकर्मियों पर संकट, कामकाज और प्रदर्शन की होगी समीक्षा

Bihar Police Association Chairman Mrityunjay Singh writes a letter to DGP on proposed performance review of policemen above 50 years age. Letter states, "At this age, family accountability of workers increases considerably. Due to such action, there's a lot of resentment & fear." https://t.co/VhEK3YVDA1 pic.twitter.com/f6FpcLApaT— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.