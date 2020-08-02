बिहार में डॉक्टरों और कर्मियों को मूल वेतन के बराबर 'प्रोत्साहन भत्ता'

Bihar Health Department doctors & workers to be provided 'encouragement incentive' equivalent to their one month's basic salary. It will cost the state Rs 252.54 crores: Bihar Government— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.