शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar Election 2020, Tejashwi yadav says,To give jobs to 10 lakh people, even if the salaries of the cm, ministers and MLA need to be cut, then it will be done

अगर सीएम, मंत्री और एमएलए के वेतन में कटौती करनी पड़ी तो करेंगे लेकिन 10 लाख नौकरी देंगेः तेजस्वी यादव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 08:10 PM IST
विज्ञापन
तेजस्वी यादव
तेजस्वी यादव - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में महागठबंधन द्वारा 10 लाख रोजगार देने का मुद्दा सबसे अधिक सुर्खियों में है। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से लेकर पीएम मोदी तक इस वादे को झूठा करार दे रहे हैं। नीतीश कुमार ने कहा कि यह चुनावी शिगूफा है जिसके द्वारा लोगों को गुमराह करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

वहीं अब तेजस्वी यादव ने इसका जवाब देते हुए कहा कि अगर मुख्यमंत्री, मंत्रियों और विधायकों के वेतन में कटौती करने की आवश्यकता पड़ेगी तो वह भी करेंगे लेकिन 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरी देकर रहेंगे।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar tejashwi yadav nitish kumar bihar election 2020 bihar election election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आमिर खान, इरा खान
Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में हुआ यौन शोषण, मां-बाप के तलाक पर कही ये बात

2 नवंबर 2020

राज्यसभा के लिए निर्वाचत सदस्य।
Lucknow

यूपी में राज्यसभा के सभी 10 प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए, सपा से रामगोपाल यादव उच्च सदन पहुंचे

2 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मथुरा में करवा चौथ 2020: सुरीर के बघा मोहल्ले की महिलाएं
Agra

Karwa Chauth 2020: पति की उम्र लंबी हो, इसलिए यहां करवाचौथ पर व्रत नहीं रहतीं सुहागिनें

2 नवंबर 2020

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव 2020 : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और जो बिडेन
World

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए कल मतदान, जानें कैसे होता है चुनाव और हर सवाल का जवाब

2 नवंबर 2020

ग्रे स्टोरीज में भाग्यश्री
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: बोल्ड फिल्म से भाग्यश्री की वापसी, ‘लस्ट स्टोरीज’, ‘घोस्ट स्टोरीज’ के बाद ‘ग्रे स्टोरीज’

2 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
mercury transit
Predictions

बुध तीन नवंबर को होंगे मार्गी, सभी राशियों पर कैसा होगा असर

2 नवंबर 2020

शाहरुख खान का घर मन्नत
Bollywood

200 करोड़ के इस लग्जरी घर में रहते हैं शाहरुख खान, देखिए सपनों के महल 'मन्नत' की INSIDE PHOTOS

2 नवंबर 2020

निकिता हत्याकांड मामले में बुलाई गई महापंचायत में तलवार लेकर खड़ा शख्स
Delhi NCR

निकिता हत्याकांड: फेल हुआ खुफिया विभाग, सांप्रदायिक बन सकता था मामला, तलवार लेकर महापंचायत में पहुंचे थे लोग

2 नवंबर 2020

hijbul commander Saifullah killed
Jammu

मारा गया तीन भाजपा नेताओं की हत्या का मास्टरमाइंड, इतने खतरनाक थे उसके इरादे कि हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

2 नवंबर 2020

bareilly lecturer murder
Bareilly

शिक्षक हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पत्नी से नाराज थे अवधेश, ससुर ने रची थी खौफनाक हत्या की साजिश

2 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X