बिहार चुनाव: कोरोना संक्रमित हुए उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी, पटना एम्स में हैं भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 02:35 PM IST
सुशील कुमार मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
सुशील कुमार मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्हें पटना के एम्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कोविड-19 की चपेट में आने की जानकारी उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट करके दी। उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, 'मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सभी पैरामीटर पूरी तरह से सामान्य हैं। पिछले दो दिनों से मेरे शरीर का तापमान हल्का ज्यादा था। बेहतर निगरानी के लिए पटना के एम्स अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गया हूं। फेफड़ों का सीटी स्कैन सामान्य है। जल्द ही चुनाव प्रचार के लिए वापस आऊंगा।'
city & states bihar coronavirus sushil kumar modi coronavirus positive patna aiims

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

