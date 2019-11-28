शहर चुनें

बिहार: मुजफ्फरपुर में आठ विस्फोटक बरामद, पुलिस ने किया निष्क्रिय, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 03:07 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में गुरुवार को आठ कम तीव्रता के विस्फोटकों को निष्क्रिय कर दिया गया। पुलिस को जानकारी मिली की, जिले के कांटी में आठ विस्फोटक मिले है। जिसके बाद पुलिस की टीम ने वहां पहुंचकर इन आठों कम तीव्रता वाले विस्फोटकों को निष्क्रिय कर दिया। 
पुलिस द्वारा इस बात की जांच की जा रही है कि यह विस्फोटक यहां कैसे पहुंचे। 
muzaffarpur explosive बिहार
