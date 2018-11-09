शहर चुनें

बिहार कैबिनेट का फैसला : स्नातक पास लड़कियों को मिलेंगे 25 हजार रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 04:48 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार सरकार स्नातक करने वाली लड़कियों  को 25-25 हजार रुपये देगी। इसके लिए कैबिनेट ने 300 करोड़ रुपये की मंजूरी दी है। अपराध अनुसंधान के लिए कुल 132 पद स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। भवन निर्माण कार्य विभाग को 1 करोड़ 75 लाख 41 हजार 768 रुपये मंजूर किए गए हैं। 
इसके अलावा भागलपुर में बनने वाले भारतीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान को 80 एकड़ मुफ्त जमीन देने के लिए मंजूरी दी गई है। बिहार कैबिनेट की बैठक में कुल छह एजेंडे पर मुहर लगी। 

