Bihar: An advocate filed a complaint against C M Nitish Kumar and over Patna floods issue

बिहार: बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार और डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में शिकायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 08:01 PM IST
nitish kumar and sushil modi
nitish kumar and sushil modi
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में पिछले दिनों हुई भारी बारिश के बाद जलजमाव और बाढ़ जैसे हालात को लेकर पटना हाईकोर्ट में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। मुख्य न्यायिक दंडाधिकारी (सीजेएम) के समक्ष दाखिल की इस शिकायत में आठ अन्य लोगों को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है।
bihar flood nitish kumar sushil modi
