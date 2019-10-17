बिहार: बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम नीतीश कुमार और डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में शिकायत

Patna: An advocate at Bihar High Court has filed a complaint with Chief Judicial Magistrate against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and 8 others on Patna floods issue. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/234jjyFIZe— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019
बिहार की राजधानी पटना में भारी जलजमाव को लेकर बड़े अफसरों पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई है।
16 अक्टूबर 2019